Player Ratings: NYCFC 6-0 RSL

Zac MacMath - 4 MacMath got caught way out of position misjudging a ball on New York’s second goal. On the other hand, things could have even uglier for RSL in the first half without some great saves from RSL’s starting keeper thus far this season. In the second half, he had a very poor clearance that led to a goal. At the end of the day, when the opposition scores six goals, it wasn’t a good day for the keeper.

Tate Schmitt - 2.5 Schmitt seems to be losing his run of form that he had early in the season. Against NYCFC, he gave the home team a gift-wrapped goal early on by not marking one of the best goal-scorers in MLS in Castellanos. He was involved in the second NYC goal, and then conceded a penalty about 5 minutes before the half.

Jaziel Orozco - 4 Orozco made a poor mistake committing an unnecessary penalty allowing Castellanos to get his hat trick from the penalty spot. He was beat a few times, but the ceiling is still high for him. This was a learning experience for the 17-year-old.

Marcelo Silva - 5.5 If there is one thing that you cannot take away from Silva in this game, it is that he battled the whole time.

Aaron Herrera - 5.5 Herrera looked pretty sharp at times with some great recovery runs and ability to win the ball in one-on-one battles, but also got beat a few times on the left side.

Scott Caldwell - 4.5 Caldwell definitely had a down game compared to what we have seen from him this far. He got caught unaware a few times and frustration took hold.

Damir Kreilach - 5.5 Damir was one of a few somewhat effective players for RSL. He had a couple shots on goal that unfortunately went into the hands of Sean Johnson.

Pablo Ruiz - 4.5 Pablo’s left foot set up Kreilach a couple times, but he ultimately got outmatched in the middle of the field.

Sergio Cordova - 5 Cordova did a pretty decent job of protecting and keeping the ball in RSL’s possession, but was ultimately unable to get into much of a rhythm with New York controlling the game while he was on the field.

Justin Meram - 4 Meram did well at getting the ball up the side of the field, but the next decision after that never really played out well for him.

Bobby Wood - - 5.5 Wood did more than the rest to push the ball up the field, but was left abandoned way too often without any sort of outlet pass.

Substitutes

Andrew Brody - 5 As the first sub for RSL at the half Brody was unable to stop the bleeding, but at least none of the goals came directly through him.

Rubio Rubin- 5 Rubio got some decent minutes but was more or less ineffective and uninvolved with the ball.

Maikel Chang - 5.5 Chang was the best sub for RSL, providing at least some sort of offensive spark.

Everton Luiz - 4 Everton looked like a player out of sorts and unhappy with his role on the team. His play was poor and contributed to the embarrassment.

Nick Besler - N/A