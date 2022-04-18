Royal Roundup: Chelsea FC reach FA Cup final as ownership issue nears end

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Amid the ownership turmoil for Chelsea FC, they have advanced to the FA Cup final after beating Crystal Palace. They will face Liverpool who defeated Manchester United.

Chelsea’s ownership issue appears to be coming to an end as the Ricketts family has withdrawn their bid leaving only 3 groups remaining. Canadian sports owner Larry Tanenbaum has joined Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca group’s bid. Tanenbaum also owns Toronto FC as well as NBA’s Raptors, and NHL’s Maple Leafs. The other two groups include Dodgers owner Todd Boehly, as well as a consortium that includes RSL owner David Blitzer.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL][NYCFC][MLS][USAT] Recap: New York City FC vs RSL.

[90Min] NYFC vs RSL player ratings.

MLS / USL / NWSL

USA

[SI] NWSL release TV and streaming schedule for the upcoming season.

INTERNATIONAL