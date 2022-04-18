 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Royal Roundup: Chelsea FC reach FA Cup final as ownership issue nears end

NYC vs RSL recaps, SJE ready to replace coach, Ukraine vs Scotland CL match set for June 1, and more...

By Kreg Asay
/ new
Chelsea v Crystal Palace: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts

Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Amid the ownership turmoil for Chelsea FC, they have advanced to the FA Cup final after beating Crystal Palace. They will face Liverpool who defeated Manchester United.

Chelsea’s ownership issue appears to be coming to an end as the Ricketts family has withdrawn their bid leaving only 3 groups remaining. Canadian sports owner Larry Tanenbaum has joined Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca group’s bid. Tanenbaum also owns Toronto FC as well as NBA’s Raptors, and NHL’s Maple Leafs. The other two groups include Dodgers owner Todd Boehly, as well as a consortium that includes RSL owner David Blitzer.

[ESPN][CBS][TS][CBS]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

MLS / USL / NWSL

USA

  • [SI] NWSL release TV and streaming schedule for the upcoming season.

INTERNATIONAL

  • [FIFA] Romi Gui appointed as Chief Business Officer for FIFA.
  • [SI] Ukraine will play it’s Championship qualifier vs Scotland on June 1st in Glasgow.
  • [TG] An own goal by Celtic in extra time puts Rangers into the Scottish Cup final.
  • [ESPN] Fan protests against ownership clouds Manchester United’s win over Norwich City.
  • [CBS] Burnley fire longtime coach Sean Dyche as relegation looks inevitable.

More From RSL Soapbox

Loading comments...