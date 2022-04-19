 clock menu more-arrow no yes

RSL vs. NYCFC: What went wrong?

We laid an egg on Easter

By Russell MacKay
MLS: Real Salt Lake at New York City FC Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

‘Write the player of the match.’

Me, ‘OK’.

‘It has to be about an RSL player”.

Me, ‘Oh.’

Not really sure there is much left to say.

Instead of a player of the match, maybe we can just break down what went wrong.

MLS: CF Montreal at New York City FC Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

We went up against a really good team. They did win the cup last year, and they were playing on their field, which is quite a different soccer stadium. Do these feel like excuses? Yes.

Goal 5 - a hard challenge and yet, not much else he could have done
ESPN

This was the first time this season that I just didn’t see much in the way of game plan. I am sure that we had one, just not executed enough to really see what Pablo Mastroeni was trying to do.

MacMath was WAY out of position, oh that was Schmitt again too - goal 2
ESPN

If we were trying to keep a shape, well, that didn’t work. If we were trying to focus on set pieces, well that didn’t work.

Goal 4- where were the defenders? What shape were we going for here?
ESPN

If we were trying to win with speed, well that didn’t work.

Goal 6: ball watching and no defensive formation
ESPN

We just seemed lost.

Castellanos completely unmarked by Schmitt on the first goal
ESPN

Did individual players try? Of course, I don’t think any player for RSL on the field actually wanted to be embarrassed that way. Although Tate Schmitt really really struggled.

Tate Schmitt - his play led to a 3rd goal. 3 for 3 for Schmitt
ESPN

So, how do they bounce back? Who takes the field on Wednesday night for the US Open Cup? Which team shows up against Portland on Saturday? (which, by the way was the team that NYFC beat in the MLS cup final last season) Let’s just hope it isn’t the same team that shows up on Saturday that showed up today.

