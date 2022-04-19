RSL vs. NYCFC: What went wrong?

‘Write the player of the match.’

Me, ‘OK’.

‘It has to be about an RSL player”.

Me, ‘Oh.’

Not really sure there is much left to say.

Instead of a player of the match, maybe we can just break down what went wrong.

We went up against a really good team. They did win the cup last year, and they were playing on their field, which is quite a different soccer stadium. Do these feel like excuses? Yes.

This was the first time this season that I just didn’t see much in the way of game plan. I am sure that we had one, just not executed enough to really see what Pablo Mastroeni was trying to do.

If we were trying to keep a shape, well, that didn’t work. If we were trying to focus on set pieces, well that didn’t work.

If we were trying to win with speed, well that didn’t work.

We just seemed lost.

Did individual players try? Of course, I don’t think any player for RSL on the field actually wanted to be embarrassed that way. Although Tate Schmitt really really struggled.

So, how do they bounce back? Who takes the field on Wednesday night for the US Open Cup? Which team shows up against Portland on Saturday? (which, by the way was the team that NYFC beat in the MLS cup final last season) Let’s just hope it isn’t the same team that shows up on Saturday that showed up today.