RSL, Colorado play to 1-1 draw

Real Salt Lake went to Colorado, took a lead, and surrendered a lead, settling for a point against their longtime rivals. Pablo Ruiz scored RSL’s sole goal, finishing a penalty secured by Justin Meram, while Lalas Abubakar scored Colorado’s in the second half.
Here’s what happened:
- 17’ There were at least two early shouts for the VAR official to take a look at something, with RSL GK Zac MacMath potentially taking out Diego Rubio and Colorado GK William Yarbrough potentially taking out Sergio Cordova. Neither received much attention.
- 19’ MacMath keeps coming up huge here — I just wanted to make sure that was very clear. He’s been at his usual solid 2022 self.
- 35’ It’s really telling that every time a player is tackled or stretches for a ball, we’re all collectively wincing. It’s a really tough look, being out so many players.
- RSL 1-0 COL — 45’ Justin Meram is taken down on a run in the box, fouled by Keegan Rosenberry on the left side. Pablo Ruiz takes the ensuing penalty, opting for placement over power, sending his shot to the left side of the net, nice and low.
Prior to Pablo Ruiz hitting that PK, only Damir Kreilach had attempted one from spot on current roster (1-for-1) #RSL #BELIEVE #DaleReal— Trey Fitz-Gerald (@3FitzSLC) April 3, 2022
- RSL 1-1 COL — 56’ Lalas Abubakar gets just ahead of Tate Schmitt picking up a recycled free kick, and all around, it’s just a step behind for RSL. Stopped the initial shot, but they didn’t recover to stop the pass and cross.
- 63’ Damir Kreilach enters for Justin Meram, looking fresh and ready.
- 64’ Sergio Cordova goes on a long run down the right side, makes it to the box, and sends a low cross to Damir Kreilach. Keegan Rosenberry is there to cut it out, but it was probably RSL’s best opportunity (outside the penalty) of the night.
- 73’ Andrew Brody has proved absolutely vital, stopping two great attacks in subsequent plays. Marcelo Silva sees yellow on the play. Also, Bode Davis has replaced Andrew Brody.
- 83’ Pierre Reedy comes on for his MLS debut, replacing Maikel Chang. It’s a defensively minded substitution for RSL.
Loading comments...