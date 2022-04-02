RSL vs. Colorado: Player of the Match

Let’s get a few things out of the way first. We are decimated with injuries. The team played amazing with so many new faces on the field.

Jaziel Orozco is 17. He is 17, and held his own during the match. Wow! With all the injuries we have on defense, it is pretty amazing that we have a 17 year old who can step up like that. on the other side of it, the veteran Justin Meram appeared in his 300th MLS match and played a solid match after coming back from international duty for Iraq, and while tired, he worked hard.

It was Colorado’s turn to be ‘Unkled’ tonight, and Pablo Ruiz made it happen. We now have only 2 players on the team who have scored on a penalty kick, RSL captain Damir Kreilach and Pablo Ruiz. Not bad.

The last thing we need to get out of the way is this: Our team battled and got a point, and that is huge! A solid team effort and we will take the point! So, who is the player of the match?

I am giving it to Andrew Brody. I know, maybe not the popular choice, and also I think that Andrew Brody laid it all out on the field tonight and his defense was key in keeping us in the match, and keeping the point. That sliding save was fantastic. So, take a bow Andrew Brody!

And huge congrats to the team effort, and to our head coach Pablo Mastroeni for putting together a lineup that brought home a point. Great overall effort.