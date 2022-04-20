RSL crashes out of Open Cup, loses 1-0 to third-division Northern Colorado

Well.

That’s not what you want to happen, is it?

Real Salt Lake fell to the Northern Colorado Hailstorm in U.S. Open Cup, losing 1-0 to a third-division side playing their fourth-ever competitive match.

Northern Colorado opened the scoring in the 69th minute, putting a goal past David Ochoa from outside the box after RSL failed to clear out of the box. Jaziel Orozco’s headed clearance didn’t make it far, but more alarmingly, the Hailstorm had two players free at the top of the box, and one of them hit a sublime volley. It’s truly a painful game.

I don’t really know what else to say about this game. RSL tried the ol’ “hit and hope,” but hope never won a game.