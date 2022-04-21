Player Ratings: RSL 0-1 Northern Colorado Hailstorm

Real Salt Lake did not give us a lot to build off of in terms of a performance to analyze through the lens of player ratings. The showing was pretty bland by most accounts. That said, here are some standout performances rather than the traditional player ratings.

Chris Garcia got his first full 90 minutes for RSL. He was very energetic and looking to score, but never really got close to actually putting it in the net.

Everton Luiz played most of the match and also did a lot of bouncing around the field, but really did not get anywhere with regards to having an effective performance. “The Enforcer” is not the same player he was when he first arrived at Salt Lake City.

Justen Glad got a start after an injury that has kept him off the field for a handful of weeks and had some good plays. It seemed like RSL did not want to push him too hard, but he had a good 62 minutes or so.

David Ochoa played the full 90 after prolonged absence due to injury. He did not have to do much since the Hailstorm only had one shot on goal, but the fact that he played again is positive.

Rubio Rubin had five shots and one shot on goal. He did what he could to make something happen, but the lack of cohesion on the field hurt his chances.

Sergio Cordova came on for Löffelsend and was largely ineffective. Cordova has played a lot of minutes for RSL and has fans asking if and when the former Augsburg forward will start to prove that he can get some goals in MLS.

Pablo Ruiz was RSL’s best player on the night giving RSL some half chances to score which was more than they could do before he was on the field.