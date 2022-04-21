Power Ranking Averages - Week 7 (4/21/22)

12 sites published this week. Soccer By Ives dropped since they have not published since week 2. Two sites published week 6 after I did so last week has been updated. Also, two sites this week did not update after Saturday so Sunday’s matches were not included in their rankings making those teams somewhat off from the average.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

2022 Power Ranking Average Team Wk 6 Wk 7 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Team Wk 6 Wk 7 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Atlanta United FC 15.08 17.3 5 21 4.8 13.5 Austin FC 13.46 9.6 5 21 4.78 14.7 Charlotte FC 20.77 23.7 20 27 2.39 24.7 Chicago Fire 13.31 13.2 4 21 4.87 13.9 Cincinnati (FC) 25.38 25 17 28 3.26 26 Colorado Rapids 10.23 15.9 9 19 3.15 10.3 Columbus Crew SC 11.85 16 9 22 3.63 8.9 D.C. United 21.69 23.2 19 28 2.45 17.9 Dallas (FC) 7.15 7.1 4 15 3.37 13.2 Houston Dynamo 17.85 17.8 13 23 3.24 20.7 Inter Miami CF 27.15 24.7 20 28 2.64 25.7 L.A. Galaxy 4.77 4.5 2 8 1.73 9.2 Los Angeles FC 2.62 1.7 1 3 0.75 3.4 Minnesota United FC 13 9.7 3 18 4.67 9.7 Montreal (CF) 17.62 15.2 8 21 4.34 21.4 Nashville SC 5.31 6 1 13 3.41 7 New England Revolution 20.62 18.4 6 26 5.62 11.4 New York City FC 15.15 9.2 3 18 4.96 11.6 New York RB 9 9.4 4 14 3.6 7.2 Orlando City SC 10.77 6.4 3 13 3.26 12.1 Philadelphia Union 1.15 1.8 1 4 1 3.7 Portland Timbers 13.38 13 8 19 3.94 11.9 Real Salt Lake 8.85 15.2 8 21 3.82 11.3 San Jose Earthquakes 26.69 26.1 23 28 2 24.5 Seattle Sounders FC 7.15 12 1 23 7.16 10.7 Sporting Kansas City 22.69 23.7 14 28 3.98 18.3 Toronto FC 17.85 13.5 7 22 5 18.8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 24.69 26 24 28 1.48 23.4

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.

This bias list is based on Season Average and not weekly ranking.

2022 Power Ranking Bias SITE BIAS AVG J-Sag 538 Who Scrd Mass Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP BSW SBI WTR F-Boss Fr-Borg SITE BIAS AVG J-Sag 538 Who Scrd Mass Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP BSW SBI WTR F-Boss Fr-Borg Atlanta United FC 13.5 1.5 -3.38 3.5 2.88 3.63 -1.5 -1.7 0.64 -1.3 -1.63 -2.13 -0.5 -4 -9.64 -6.5 7.5 -0.7 0.17 Austin FC 14.7 3.43 1.8 -9.33 -6.2 6.93 -2.56 -10.3 -1.13 -12.9 6.68 3.68 2.8 2.3 2.3 3.8 -1.7 6.5 -4.37 Charlotte FC 24.7 2.18 0.8 -1.58 0.55 2.18 0.59 -1.1 -1.41 -0.1 0.8 -2.45 1.93 1.3 0.87 3.3 -1.45 -5.3 -5.7 Chicago Fire 13.9 4.35 3.23 -9.78 -2.15 4.98 1.24 -8.3 0.96 -3.3 6.1 -1.78 2.98 -0.4 -2.04 5.6 -4.65 5.3 -2.57 Cincinnati (FC) 26 1.63 1.5 -1.75 -0.13 1.88 0.14 -2.4 -0.86 -2 0.25 -0.88 1.13 0.5 -2.29 1 0 2 -2.33 Colorado Rapids 10.3 -4.3 3.08 5.7 2.83 2.45 -1.44 3.3 -0.3 4.7 -3.43 -3.3 -3.18 -1.3 -0.01 5.2 -3.55 -0.7 -0.3 Columbus Crew SC 8.9 0.48 -2.28 -2.4 -3.28 -3.78 -2.47 -3.1 2.81 -4.1 7.1 2.48 0.48 -4.4 7.24 -0.4 2.35 -2.7 9.43 D.C. United 17.9 1.85 1.6 -4.03 -0.65 4.35 0.67 -8.3 3.81 -8.3 -0.27 1.1 -2.4 1.1 2.53 -1.4 -2.4 -2.9 3.43 Dallas (FC) 13.2 0.55 -0.07 -0.45 -0.45 -2.08 -2.77 1.8 -0.2 0 5.55 -1.33 2.05 3.8 2.09 4.8 -2.45 7.4 -6.2 Houston Dynamo 20.7 0.93 3.68 -1.7 -0.07 -0.7 -2.13 -4.9 0.3 -4.3 3.3 -1.2 0.93 0.8 0.59 5.3 -0.95 5.5 -7.03 Inter Miami CF 25.7 0.05 1.05 -0.57 0.18 0.18 -0.7 -1.9 0.59 -0.7 0.8 -0.45 0.18 1.3 -2.41 -1.7 0.05 -3.7 0.63 L.A. Galaxy 9.2 2.68 -3.33 -0.57 1.55 5.55 -2.91 -2.8 -1.91 -0.4 -2.58 2.93 2.93 1.8 -4.2 -4.2 0.3 0.4 -2.87 Los Angeles FC 3.4 1.48 -2.4 -0.15 0.48 0.85 -2.26 0.6 0.74 0 -2.03 0.23 4.6 1.1 -1.11 0.6 -1.4 13.8 -1.73 Minnesota United FC 9.7 -1.7 -0.57 -5.08 -3.58 -5.7 1.3 2.5 3.73 2.5 6.3 -0.32 0.18 3.3 9.3 5.8 -0.7 1.9 -0.37 Montreal (CF) 21.4 -1.65 -1.53 4.85 0.85 2.6 0.46 2.6 -3.4 1.8 0.6 -0.15 -0.9 -0.9 -7.83 -0.4 3.35 0.6 -6.4 Nashville SC 7 -1.75 0.38 6.38 -2.38 0.38 -3.14 4.4 -2.43 5.6 1.63 0.13 -5.63 2 1.86 -5 -0.25 -4.4 -2 New England Revolution 11.4 -0.53 -1.9 0.23 3.98 -4.78 0.17 5.4 -1.11 5 -8.28 1.6 -1.4 -4.9 2.6 -10.4 3.1 -8.4 14.6 New York City FC 11.6 5.03 -8.73 2.03 3.78 1.15 3.69 4.8 -6.46 6 -7.23 5.4 -1.98 -5.1 -2.03 -6.6 4.65 -8.8 7.07 New York RB 7.2 -4.83 -3.08 -2.58 -1.95 1.43 -0.34 -3 2.94 -3 3.43 6.3 -2.83 5.8 8.09 0.3 1.05 -0.4 3.47 Orlando City SC 12.1 0.78 0.03 3.9 -1.73 -2.35 2.76 -1.7 0.61 -2.3 3.4 3.15 -0.48 2.9 -4.39 -2.6 -7.35 1.7 -2.43 Philadelphia Union 3.7 -1.58 0.43 1.3 1.3 -1.58 1.3 3.5 -0.84 2.9 0.43 1.68 -0.08 0.8 -0.13 5.8 0.3 0.1 -2.37 Portland Timbers 11.9 -1.03 5.1 -3.15 1.23 -5.9 -2.04 6.5 1.24 2.5 -1.4 -1.9 1.98 1.6 -1.19 1.1 -3.15 -7.1 7.43 Real Salt Lake 11.3 -2.3 5.2 -0.93 -2.3 2.08 -0.3 -5.1 4.41 -2.7 4.7 -4.3 -3.05 1.2 0.7 8.7 -1.05 1.5 -1.63 San Jose Earthquakes 24.5 -1.38 0.75 -1.13 -1.63 -1.88 0.5 0.1 1.64 -0.5 1.75 -2.38 -1 0 2.36 -1 -2 0.7 1.5 Seattle Sounders FC 10.7 -3.7 -1.95 12.18 3.93 -3.2 5.59 10.9 -7.7 10.1 -8.58 0.55 -0.7 -7.2 -4.41 -3.2 2.8 -1.5 -1.03 Sporting Kansas City 18.3 -5.18 -0.18 5.58 3.33 -3.43 3.84 3.1 2.56 3.9 -9.55 -2.8 -1.3 -3.3 1.99 -4.3 0.45 -3.5 4.03 Toronto FC 18.8 5.83 1.83 -4.43 -2.93 -2.05 0.49 0.8 1.06 -1.2 -7.18 -0.05 5.2 -0.8 1.34 -3.8 0.45 7.2 -4.13 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 23.4 -1.9 -0.15 -1.03 2.73 -2.28 2.74 0.8 0.6 3 -0.52 -3.65 -1.03 1.6 -1.26 1.1 2.35 -3.6 2.6 Most Bias VS 5.83 5.2 12.18 3.98 6.93 5.59 10.9 4.41 10.1 7.1 6.3 5.2 5.8 9.3 8.7 4.65 13.8 14.6 Most Bias FOR -5.18 -8.73 -9.78 -6.2 -5.9 -3.14 -10.3 -7.7 -12.9 -9.55 -4.3 -5.63 -7.2 -7.83 -10.4 -7.35 -8.8 -7.03

