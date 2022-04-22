Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake match preview

Hot off the back of consecutive embarrassments, Real Salt Lake’s back in action against Portland Timbers, a team that — uh — beat them four times in 2021.

While we can’t help you emotionally prepare for the match, there are other things we can do to preview this one. Let’s get at it.

What RSL needs to do to win

Score a goal. Even just one might be enough. Zero will not be enough. Not again.

Injuries and Absences

Out

Zack Farnsworth

Bret Halsey

Erik Holt

Johan Kappelhof

Jonathan Menendez

Questionable

Damir Kreilach is out with an apparent back concern

Quote of the Match

“In this league, like in every league and any other sport, you need playmakers. You need guys that can beat somebody off the dribble to create numerical superiority, especially in the final third. you need a little bit of magic. Most of our goals have come from a lot of hard work, designed plays to get crosses into the area, runs into the box, and the guys have been fantastic. But when you don’t have that, how are you going to come up with a goal? Having one or two players that can really unlock defenses on their own is a really critical aspect of team play and how the players have more space because these players attract so much attention. That’s critical for any offense. As you know with the Jazz, it’s important to have players that can create double teams to have the open jump shooter around the three. Those players that could potentially be coming in, it brings not only a lot of value on the field but also in the moment where we’re struggling to put goals in the back of the net, it brings confidence to the group as well.”

— Pablo Mastroeni on ESPN700

Predicted Lineup and Formation

3-4-3

MacMath

Orozco, Glad, Silva

Herrera, Ruiz, Caldwell, Brody

Chang, Wood, Meram

Last ten matches