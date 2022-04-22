Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake match preview

Hot off the back of consecutive embarrassments, Real Salt Lake’s back in action against Portland Timbers, a team that — uh — beat them four times in 2021.
While we can’t help you emotionally prepare for the match, there are other things we can do to preview this one. Let’s get at it.
What RSL needs to do to win
Score a goal. Even just one might be enough. Zero will not be enough. Not again.
Injuries and Absences
Out
- Zack Farnsworth
- Bret Halsey
- Erik Holt
- Johan Kappelhof
- Jonathan Menendez
Questionable
- Damir Kreilach is out with an apparent back concern
Quote of the Match
“In this league, like in every league and any other sport, you need playmakers. You need guys that can beat somebody off the dribble to create numerical superiority, especially in the final third. you need a little bit of magic. Most of our goals have come from a lot of hard work, designed plays to get crosses into the area, runs into the box, and the guys have been fantastic. But when you don’t have that, how are you going to come up with a goal? Having one or two players that can really unlock defenses on their own is a really critical aspect of team play and how the players have more space because these players attract so much attention. That’s critical for any offense. As you know with the Jazz, it’s important to have players that can create double teams to have the open jump shooter around the three. Those players that could potentially be coming in, it brings not only a lot of value on the field but also in the moment where we’re struggling to put goals in the back of the net, it brings confidence to the group as well.”
Predicted Lineup and Formation
3-4-3
MacMath
Orozco, Glad, Silva
Herrera, Ruiz, Caldwell, Brody
Chang, Wood, Meram
Last ten matches
- Sat., Dec 4, 2021: Portland Timbers 2-0 Real Salt Lake
- Wed., Nov 3, 2021: Real Salt Lake 1-3 Portland Timbers
- Sat., Sep 25, 2021: Portland Timbers 6-1 Real Salt Lake
- Sat., Aug 7, 2021: Portland Timbers 3-2 Real Salt Lake
- Wed., Oct 14, 2020: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Portland Timbers
- Sat., Aug 29, 2020: Portland Timbers 4-4 Real Salt Lake
- Sat., Oct 19, 2019: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Portland Timbers
- Sat., Aug 31, 2019: Portland Timbers 1-0 Real Salt Lake
- Sat., May 4, 2019: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Portland Timbers
- Sun., Oct 21, 2018: Portland Timbers 3-0 Real Salt Lake
