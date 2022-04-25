Player Ratings: Portland 0-0 RSL

Zac MacMath - 5.5 MacMath was there when he needed to be to help RSL get a point and a shutout away from home. None of the saves were overly difficult, but he made them and did not have any glaring mistakes.

Justen Glad - 7 What a welcome return to MLS play it was for Justen Glad who played a very committed, disciplined form of defense that set the tone for the rest. Glad’s play at centerback is perhaps undervalued and he showed us the stability he brings in this road shutout.

Andrew Brody - 6 Brody stayed in front of the opposition and did a lot to keep Portland from being very dangerous. There was not as much from him on offense, but he did his first job very well.

Marcelo Silva - 6 Silva had another game in which he was willing to throw his body around to keep the ball from going where Portland wanted it to.

Aaron Herrera - 6.5 Herrera seems to be nearly back where he was when he was at his best last year. The only thing missing at this point is his deadly service finding the open man in the box.

Everton Luiz - 5 Luiz was more focused on the task at hand and stayed home in his position more than in previous games which helped keep Portland off the scoreboard.

Pablo Ruiz - 6 Ruiz provided good service and had a good showing in the middle. The only thing that really went wrong was when he hit the post on what would have been a game-winner.

Maikel Chang - 6 Chang had perhaps the best scoring chance for RSL from point blank range and made it easy for Ivacic. Otherwise Chang had pretty good 85 minutes.

Sergio Cordova - 5.5 Cordova did an excellent job of holding up the ball and winning the ball in aerial battles, but the scoring threat was never really there.

Justin Meram - 5.5 Meram put some good service into the box at times and lost the ball at other times, but he did keep Portland’s attention.

Bobby Wood - 5 Wood had a pretty quiet game but did not back down from the battle at the front of the field. He was able to win the ball and keep possession in some tight spaces.

Substitutes

Rubio Rubin - N/A

Scott Caldwell- N/A

Jasper Loeffelsend - N/A

Tate Schmitt - N/A