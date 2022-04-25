Royal Roundup: All Star Game set for August with MLS vs Liga MX

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

For the 2nd consecutive year the best of MLS will face the top Liga MX players in the All Star Game. The game is set for August 10th in Minnesota, tickets go on sale April 28th. The All Star Skills Challenge competition will take place on August 9th.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL][MLS] Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Real Salt Lake 0.

[RSL] The USWNT will play a friendly vs Columbia at the RioT on June 28th.

[RSL] RSL GK David Ochoa gets his first call up to the Mexico National Team since opting to switch from the USMNT.

[SW] Real Monarchs defender Jaziel Orozco has been called up to the US U-20 camp.

[SW] Real Monarchs GK Gavin Beavers has been called up to the US U-19 camp.

[RSL] Academy MF Carlos Castrejon has been called up to the Mexico U-16 camp.

[RSL] A pair of RSL Academy players have been called up to the US U-15 camp.

MLS / USL / NWSL

USA

[90M] Veteran striker from Sierra Leone Kei Kamara announced his retirement from international soccer.

[FRS][SW] The USWNT U-17 team set a US record for goals scored as they beat Grenada 20-0.

INTERNATIONAL