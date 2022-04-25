Royal Roundup: All Star Game set for August with MLS vs Liga MX

For the 2nd consecutive year the best of MLS will face the top Liga MX players in the All Star Game. The game is set for August 10th in Minnesota, tickets go on sale April 28th. The All Star Skills Challenge competition will take place on August 9th.
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [RSL][MLS] Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Real Salt Lake 0.
- [RSL] The USWNT will play a friendly vs Columbia at the RioT on June 28th.
- [RSL] RSL GK David Ochoa gets his first call up to the Mexico National Team since opting to switch from the USMNT.
- [SW] Real Monarchs defender Jaziel Orozco has been called up to the US U-20 camp.
- [SW] Real Monarchs GK Gavin Beavers has been called up to the US U-19 camp.
- [RSL] Academy MF Carlos Castrejon has been called up to the Mexico U-16 camp.
- [RSL] A pair of RSL Academy players have been called up to the US U-15 camp.
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [FRS] New York Red Bulls become the 3rd MLS team to win their first 4 away games.
- [90M][SBI] Minnesota United MF Hassani Dotson 2022 season ends with ACL tear.
- [MLS][90M][SBI] Columbus Crew trade Gyasi Zardes to Colorado Rapids for $300K in GAM.
- [USSP][90M] D.C. United fire coach Hernan Losada.
USA
- [90M] Veteran striker from Sierra Leone Kei Kamara announced his retirement from international soccer.
- [FRS][SW] The USWNT U-17 team set a US record for goals scored as they beat Grenada 20-0.
INTERNATIONAL
- [SI][CBS] Manchester United name Eric ten Hag as new coach with a 4 year contract to rebuild the team.
- [FFT] Liverpool is 10 games from becoming the first team to win the quadruple - Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.
- [TG][SI] Bayern Munich win 10th consecutive Bundesliga title.
- [SI] Paris Saint Germain become the 3nd team to win the Ligue 1 title 10 times.
- [SI] Retired sports stars Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have joined a group bidding to buy Chelsea. The group also includes RSL co-owner David Blitzer.
