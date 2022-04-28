Power Ranking Averages - Week 8 (4/28/22)

13 sites published this week. One site published week 7 after I did so last week has been updated. Also, one site this week did not update after Saturday so Sunday’s matches were not included in their rankings making those teams somewhat off from the average.
Sites Used
- Jeff Sagarin
- Five Thirty Eight (Proj. points)
- Who Scored
- ESPN
- Massey
- Sonny Moore Rankings
- MLS
- Verses Sports Simulator
- Simmons Ratings
- Freeborg Power Index
- MLS Network
- Betting Odds (avg. of mult. sites)
- Sports Club Stats - No ranking wk 6-8.
- Coach & Crew
- Waking the Red - No ranking wk 7-8.
- US Soccer Players (monthly) - No ranking wk 6-8.
- MLS Fantasy Boss - No ranking wk 8. (usually publishes Friday)
You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.
Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.
I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.
- Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list.
- Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.
All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.
The full spreadsheeet is here.
2022 Power Ranking Average
|Team
|Wk 7
|Wk 8
|Wk Best
|Wk Worst
|Std. Dev
|2021 Avg
|Team
|Wk 7
|Wk 8
|Wk Best
|Wk Worst
|Std. Dev
|2021 Avg
|Atlanta United FC
|16.91
|18.55
|8
|24
|4.67
|14
|Austin FC
|10.27
|6.45
|1
|18
|4.15
|13.9
|Charlotte FC
|23.36
|23.18
|21
|26
|1.79
|24.5
|Chicago Fire
|13.73
|16.55
|8
|23
|3.97
|14.3
|Cincinnati (FC)
|25.27
|25.64
|22
|28
|2.18
|26
|Colorado Rapids
|15.55
|16.45
|7
|21
|3.84
|11
|Columbus Crew SC
|15.82
|16.73
|10
|23
|4.01
|9.7
|D.C. United
|23.09
|22.18
|19
|26
|2.55
|18.3
|Dallas (FC)
|7.82
|6.36
|3
|13
|2.9
|12.5
|Houston Dynamo
|18.27
|16.91
|10
|22
|3.72
|20.4
|Inter Miami CF
|24.82
|22.82
|17
|27
|3.88
|25.4
|L.A. Galaxy
|4.45
|4.27
|2
|7
|1.55
|8.6
|Los Angeles FC
|1.82
|1.09
|1
|2
|0.38
|3.2
|Minnesota United FC
|9.73
|7.36
|1
|14
|3.5
|9.4
|Montreal (CF)
|15.45
|13.18
|8
|23
|4.48
|20.5
|Nashville SC
|5.64
|9.18
|2
|13
|3.45
|7.2
|New England Revolution
|17.27
|20.27
|6
|27
|5.66
|12.3
|New York City FC
|8.64
|7.55
|2
|13
|3.07
|11.1
|New York RB
|9.18
|4.73
|1
|9
|1.92
|6.9
|Orlando City SC
|6.55
|10.91
|7
|15
|2.56
|11.9
|Philadelphia Union
|1.73
|2.45
|1
|4
|0.78
|3.6
|Portland Timbers
|12.55
|14
|8
|19
|3.62
|12.1
|Real Salt Lake
|15.27
|14.27
|7
|18
|2.97
|11.6
|San Jose Earthquakes
|26.18
|23.91
|20
|27
|2.34
|24.4
|Seattle Sounders FC
|11.91
|15
|5
|25
|6.51
|11.2
|Sporting Kansas City
|23.45
|25
|16
|27
|3.53
|19.1
|Toronto FC
|14.27
|14.45
|10
|20
|4.03
|18.4
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|25.91
|27.64
|25
|28
|0.97
|23.9
- Highest Standard Deviation: Seattle Sounders 6.51
- Lowest Standard Deviation: Los Angeles FC 0.38
- Biggest Rise: CF Montreal up 5.
- Biggest Fall: Nashville SC, Orlando City SC down 5.
Site Bias
All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.
This bias list is based on Season Average and not weekly ranking.
2022 Power Ranking Bias
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|J-Sag
|538
|Who Scrd
|Mass
|Sonny
|ESPN
|SCS
|MLS
|Co+Cr
|Odds
|VSS
|Simmons
|USSP
|MLSNW
|WTR
|F-Boss
|Fr-Borg
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|J-Sag
|538
|Who Scrd
|Mass
|Sonny
|ESPN
|SCS
|MLS
|Co+Cr
|Odds
|VSS
|Simmons
|USSP
|MLSNW
|WTR
|F-Boss
|Fr-Borg
|Atlanta United FC
|14
|1.9
|-3.6
|3.1
|3.2
|3.4
|-1.1
|-2.2
|0.8
|-1
|-2.1
|-1.3
|-0.2
|-4.5
|-9.6
|7
|-1.2
|1.3
|Austin FC
|13.9
|3.3
|1.7
|-8.5
|-5.8
|6.2
|-2.5
|-9.5
|-1.2
|-12.2
|7.1
|2.8
|2.7
|3.1
|1.6
|-0.9
|6.6
|-5.2
|Charlotte FC
|24.5
|2.3
|0.8
|-1.6
|0.4
|2.2
|0.3
|-0.9
|-1.1
|-0.5
|0.9
|-2.1
|1.8
|1.5
|0.9
|-1.3
|-5
|-5
|Chicago Fire
|14.3
|4.4
|3.1
|-9.7
|-2.2
|4.4
|0.7
|-8.7
|0.8
|-2.5
|6
|-1.6
|2.4
|-0.8
|-2.2
|-5.1
|4.9
|-2.6
|Cincinnati (FC)
|26
|1.7
|1.6
|-1.8
|0
|1.9
|0
|-2.4
|-1.1
|-1.7
|0.2
|-1.2
|1.2
|0.5
|-2.4
|0
|2
|-2.3
|Colorado Rapids
|11
|-4.4
|2.8
|5
|2.7
|2.7
|-1
|2.6
|-0.5
|4.8
|-4.1
|-3
|-3.1
|-2
|0.3
|-4.3
|-1
|1.3
|Columbus Crew SC
|9.7
|0.4
|-2.7
|-2.7
|-3.1
|-3.6
|-2
|-3.9
|3.2
|-3.2
|6.9
|2.4
|0.4
|-5.2
|7.1
|1.6
|-2.2
|9.8
|D.C. United
|18.3
|1.9
|1.4
|-3.9
|-0.6
|4.1
|0.9
|-8.7
|3.8
|-7.1
|-0.5
|0.8
|-2.1
|0.7
|2.8
|-2.8
|-2.1
|4
|Dallas (FC)
|12.5
|0.5
|0.2
|-0.1
|-0.4
|-2.3
|-2.9
|2.5
|-0.1
|-0.7
|5.6
|-1.4
|1.8
|4.5
|1.3
|-1.8
|7.2
|-6
|Houston Dynamo
|20.4
|0.8
|3.7
|-1.4
|0
|-0.8
|-2.5
|-4.6
|-0.4
|-5.1
|3.4
|-1.5
|0.9
|1.1
|0.6
|-0.6
|5.4
|-6.7
|Inter Miami CF
|25.4
|0.5
|1.3
|-0.3
|0.4
|0.6
|-1
|-1.6
|-0.1
|-0.6
|0.8
|-0.8
|0.5
|1.6
|-2.9
|0.4
|-2.7
|-1.4
|L.A. Galaxy
|8.6
|2.6
|-2.8
|-0.2
|1.4
|5.1
|-2.9
|-2.2
|-1.9
|-0.3
|-2.3
|2.6
|2.7
|2.4
|-4
|0.9
|0.1
|-3.1
|Los Angeles FC
|3.2
|1.4
|-2.2
|-0.2
|0.4
|0.7
|-2.1
|0.8
|0.6
|0
|-1.9
|0.1
|4
|1.3
|-1.1
|-1.2
|12.6
|-1.7
|Minnesota United FC
|9.4
|-1.7
|-0.5
|-5.2
|-3.3
|-5.4
|1.4
|2.8
|3.6
|1.9
|6.4
|-0.3
|0
|3.6
|8.9
|-0.4
|1.9
|-0.7
|Montreal (CF)
|20.5
|-1.5
|-1.5
|5.4
|0.6
|2.9
|0.5
|3.5
|-3.4
|0.7
|1.3
|-0.3
|-1.1
|0
|-7.5
|4.3
|0.8
|-7.3
|Nashville SC
|7.2
|-2.1
|0
|6.1
|-2.2
|0.6
|-3
|4.2
|-2.1
|5.3
|1.6
|0.6
|-5.8
|1.8
|2.1
|-0.5
|-4.7
|-1.2
|New England Revolution
|12.3
|-0.7
|-2.2
|-0.4
|3.9
|-4.4
|0.6
|4.5
|-0.6
|5.2
|-8.9
|2.1
|-1.1
|-5.8
|2.7
|2.2
|-9
|14
|New York City FC
|11.1
|4.6
|-8.3
|1.5
|3.6
|1.7
|3.3
|5.3
|-5.9
|4.9
|-6.9
|5
|-1.7
|-4.6
|-1.5
|5.2
|-8.3
|5.4
|New York RB
|6.9
|-4.7
|-2.8
|-2.3
|-1.9
|1.4
|-0.3
|-2.7
|2.5
|-2.7
|3.5
|5.8
|-2.6
|6.1
|7.2
|1.4
|-0.1
|2.6
|Orlando City SC
|11.9
|1.1
|0.1
|4
|-1.6
|-2.2
|2.4
|-1.5
|0.7
|-2.2
|3.5
|2.5
|-0.5
|3.1
|-4.3
|-7.2
|0.9
|-1.7
|Philadelphia Union
|3.6
|-1.4
|0.4
|1
|1.1
|-1.5
|1.2
|3.6
|-0.9
|2.4
|0.3
|1.4
|0
|0.9
|0
|0.4
|-0.3
|-2.1
|Portland Timbers
|12.1
|-0.8
|5.1
|-3.4
|1.5
|-5.4
|-2
|6.3
|1.4
|2.6
|-1.9
|-2.1
|2.2
|1.4
|-0.9
|-3.4
|-7.1
|6.2
|Real Salt Lake
|11.6
|-2.3
|4.8
|-0.6
|-2.2
|1.1
|-0.6
|-5.4
|4
|-2.1
|4.5
|-3.7
|-2.9
|0.9
|0.9
|-1.4
|1.7
|0.2
|San Jose Earthquakes
|24.4
|-1.5
|0.8
|-1.3
|-1.8
|-1.7
|0.7
|0.2
|1.9
|-0.2
|1.9
|-2
|-1
|0.1
|2.2
|-1.9
|1.1
|0.6
|Seattle Sounders FC
|11.2
|-4
|-1.9
|11.9
|3.6
|-2.9
|5.9
|10.4
|-8
|9.8
|-8.8
|1.1
|-0.9
|-7.7
|-4.3
|2.3
|-1.7
|0.1
|Sporting Kansas City
|19.1
|-5.3
|-0.4
|5.1
|3
|-3.4
|3.7
|2.3
|2.4
|3.9
|-9.5
|-2.3
|-1.2
|-4.1
|2
|-0.4
|-3.3
|4.2
|Toronto FC
|18.4
|5.7
|1.9
|-4.4
|-3.1
|-2.4
|0.5
|1.2
|1.5
|-1.6
|-6.8
|-0.5
|4.8
|-0.4
|1.7
|0.9
|7.1
|-4.7
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|23.9
|-2
|-0.2
|-0.9
|2.4
|-2.2
|2.5
|0.3
|0.6
|2.8
|-0.5
|-3.2
|-1
|1.1
|-1
|1.9
|-3.2
|2.6
|Most Bias
|VS
|5.7
|5.1
|11.9
|3.9
|6.2
|5.9
|10.4
|4
|9.8
|7.1
|5.8
|4.8
|6.1
|8.9
|5.2
|12.6
|14
|Most Bias
|FOR
|-5.3
|-8.3
|-9.7
|-5.8
|-5.4
|-3
|-9.5
|-8
|-12.2
|-9.5
|-3.7
|-5.8
|-7.7
|-7.5
|-7.2
|-9
|-7.3
|WEEK ACCURACY
|Exact
|1 off
|2 off
|3 off
|4 off
|5 off
|6 off
|7+ off
|Jeff Sagarin
|1
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|1
|FiveThirtyEight
|5
|8
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Who Scored
|6
|2
|2
|5
|5
|2
|1
|5
|ESPN
|6
|9
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Massey
|8
|9
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sonny Moore
|6
|3
|8
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Versus Sports Simulator
|10
|4
|5
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Simmons Ratings
|10
|6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|MLS Network
|5
|4
|6
|6
|3
|0
|3
|1
|MLS Soccer
|10
|3
|5
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Freeborg Power Index
|9
|1
|4
|8
|1
|3
|2
|0
|Sports Club Stats
|NA
|Coach & Crew
|7
|9
|1
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Betting Odds
|3
|5
|1
|4
|2
|3
|1
|9
|US Soccer Players
|NA
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|NA
|Waking The Red
|NA
Worst weekly ratings bias
- Jeff Sagarin - Sporting Kansas City 7 higher than avg.
- Five Thirty Eight - Columbus Crew 8 higher than avg.
- Who Scored - CF Montreal 12 lower than avg.
- Massey - San Jose Earthquakes 5 higher than avg, and Portland Timbers 5 lower than avg.
- Sonny Moore Rankings - CF Montreal 8 lower than avg.
- ESPN - Seattle Sounders 8 lower than avg.
- MLS Network - Atlanta United 12 higher than avg.
- Verses Sports Simulator - Seattle Sounders 6 lower than avg.
- Simmons Ratings - Nashville SC 7 higher than avg.
- MLS - Seattle Sounders 10 higher than average.
- Freeborg Power Index - New England Revolution 6 lower than avg, Inter Miami CF 6 higher than avg.
- Betting Odds - New England Revolution 15 higher than avg.
- Sports Club Stats - NA
- Coach & Crew - Houston Dynamo 9 higher than avg.
- Waking the Red - NA
- US Soccer Players - NA
- MLS Fantasy Boss - NA
