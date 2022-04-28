Power Ranking Averages - Week 8 (4/28/22)

13 sites published this week. One site published week 7 after I did so last week has been updated. Also, one site this week did not update after Saturday so Sunday’s matches were not included in their rankings making those teams somewhat off from the average.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

Sites Used

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.

Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list. Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

2022 Power Ranking Average Team Wk 7 Wk 8 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Team Wk 7 Wk 8 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Atlanta United FC 16.91 18.55 8 24 4.67 14 Austin FC 10.27 6.45 1 18 4.15 13.9 Charlotte FC 23.36 23.18 21 26 1.79 24.5 Chicago Fire 13.73 16.55 8 23 3.97 14.3 Cincinnati (FC) 25.27 25.64 22 28 2.18 26 Colorado Rapids 15.55 16.45 7 21 3.84 11 Columbus Crew SC 15.82 16.73 10 23 4.01 9.7 D.C. United 23.09 22.18 19 26 2.55 18.3 Dallas (FC) 7.82 6.36 3 13 2.9 12.5 Houston Dynamo 18.27 16.91 10 22 3.72 20.4 Inter Miami CF 24.82 22.82 17 27 3.88 25.4 L.A. Galaxy 4.45 4.27 2 7 1.55 8.6 Los Angeles FC 1.82 1.09 1 2 0.38 3.2 Minnesota United FC 9.73 7.36 1 14 3.5 9.4 Montreal (CF) 15.45 13.18 8 23 4.48 20.5 Nashville SC 5.64 9.18 2 13 3.45 7.2 New England Revolution 17.27 20.27 6 27 5.66 12.3 New York City FC 8.64 7.55 2 13 3.07 11.1 New York RB 9.18 4.73 1 9 1.92 6.9 Orlando City SC 6.55 10.91 7 15 2.56 11.9 Philadelphia Union 1.73 2.45 1 4 0.78 3.6 Portland Timbers 12.55 14 8 19 3.62 12.1 Real Salt Lake 15.27 14.27 7 18 2.97 11.6 San Jose Earthquakes 26.18 23.91 20 27 2.34 24.4 Seattle Sounders FC 11.91 15 5 25 6.51 11.2 Sporting Kansas City 23.45 25 16 27 3.53 19.1 Toronto FC 14.27 14.45 10 20 4.03 18.4 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 25.91 27.64 25 28 0.97 23.9

Highest Standard Deviation: Seattle Sounders 6.51

Lowest Standard Deviation: Los Angeles FC 0.38

Biggest Rise: CF Montreal up 5.

Biggest Fall: Nashville SC, Orlando City SC down 5.

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.

This bias list is based on Season Average and not weekly ranking.

2022 Power Ranking Bias SITE BIAS AVG J-Sag 538 Who Scrd Mass Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP MLSNW WTR F-Boss Fr-Borg SITE BIAS AVG J-Sag 538 Who Scrd Mass Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP MLSNW WTR F-Boss Fr-Borg Atlanta United FC 14 1.9 -3.6 3.1 3.2 3.4 -1.1 -2.2 0.8 -1 -2.1 -1.3 -0.2 -4.5 -9.6 7 -1.2 1.3 Austin FC 13.9 3.3 1.7 -8.5 -5.8 6.2 -2.5 -9.5 -1.2 -12.2 7.1 2.8 2.7 3.1 1.6 -0.9 6.6 -5.2 Charlotte FC 24.5 2.3 0.8 -1.6 0.4 2.2 0.3 -0.9 -1.1 -0.5 0.9 -2.1 1.8 1.5 0.9 -1.3 -5 -5 Chicago Fire 14.3 4.4 3.1 -9.7 -2.2 4.4 0.7 -8.7 0.8 -2.5 6 -1.6 2.4 -0.8 -2.2 -5.1 4.9 -2.6 Cincinnati (FC) 26 1.7 1.6 -1.8 0 1.9 0 -2.4 -1.1 -1.7 0.2 -1.2 1.2 0.5 -2.4 0 2 -2.3 Colorado Rapids 11 -4.4 2.8 5 2.7 2.7 -1 2.6 -0.5 4.8 -4.1 -3 -3.1 -2 0.3 -4.3 -1 1.3 Columbus Crew SC 9.7 0.4 -2.7 -2.7 -3.1 -3.6 -2 -3.9 3.2 -3.2 6.9 2.4 0.4 -5.2 7.1 1.6 -2.2 9.8 D.C. United 18.3 1.9 1.4 -3.9 -0.6 4.1 0.9 -8.7 3.8 -7.1 -0.5 0.8 -2.1 0.7 2.8 -2.8 -2.1 4 Dallas (FC) 12.5 0.5 0.2 -0.1 -0.4 -2.3 -2.9 2.5 -0.1 -0.7 5.6 -1.4 1.8 4.5 1.3 -1.8 7.2 -6 Houston Dynamo 20.4 0.8 3.7 -1.4 0 -0.8 -2.5 -4.6 -0.4 -5.1 3.4 -1.5 0.9 1.1 0.6 -0.6 5.4 -6.7 Inter Miami CF 25.4 0.5 1.3 -0.3 0.4 0.6 -1 -1.6 -0.1 -0.6 0.8 -0.8 0.5 1.6 -2.9 0.4 -2.7 -1.4 L.A. Galaxy 8.6 2.6 -2.8 -0.2 1.4 5.1 -2.9 -2.2 -1.9 -0.3 -2.3 2.6 2.7 2.4 -4 0.9 0.1 -3.1 Los Angeles FC 3.2 1.4 -2.2 -0.2 0.4 0.7 -2.1 0.8 0.6 0 -1.9 0.1 4 1.3 -1.1 -1.2 12.6 -1.7 Minnesota United FC 9.4 -1.7 -0.5 -5.2 -3.3 -5.4 1.4 2.8 3.6 1.9 6.4 -0.3 0 3.6 8.9 -0.4 1.9 -0.7 Montreal (CF) 20.5 -1.5 -1.5 5.4 0.6 2.9 0.5 3.5 -3.4 0.7 1.3 -0.3 -1.1 0 -7.5 4.3 0.8 -7.3 Nashville SC 7.2 -2.1 0 6.1 -2.2 0.6 -3 4.2 -2.1 5.3 1.6 0.6 -5.8 1.8 2.1 -0.5 -4.7 -1.2 New England Revolution 12.3 -0.7 -2.2 -0.4 3.9 -4.4 0.6 4.5 -0.6 5.2 -8.9 2.1 -1.1 -5.8 2.7 2.2 -9 14 New York City FC 11.1 4.6 -8.3 1.5 3.6 1.7 3.3 5.3 -5.9 4.9 -6.9 5 -1.7 -4.6 -1.5 5.2 -8.3 5.4 New York RB 6.9 -4.7 -2.8 -2.3 -1.9 1.4 -0.3 -2.7 2.5 -2.7 3.5 5.8 -2.6 6.1 7.2 1.4 -0.1 2.6 Orlando City SC 11.9 1.1 0.1 4 -1.6 -2.2 2.4 -1.5 0.7 -2.2 3.5 2.5 -0.5 3.1 -4.3 -7.2 0.9 -1.7 Philadelphia Union 3.6 -1.4 0.4 1 1.1 -1.5 1.2 3.6 -0.9 2.4 0.3 1.4 0 0.9 0 0.4 -0.3 -2.1 Portland Timbers 12.1 -0.8 5.1 -3.4 1.5 -5.4 -2 6.3 1.4 2.6 -1.9 -2.1 2.2 1.4 -0.9 -3.4 -7.1 6.2 Real Salt Lake 11.6 -2.3 4.8 -0.6 -2.2 1.1 -0.6 -5.4 4 -2.1 4.5 -3.7 -2.9 0.9 0.9 -1.4 1.7 0.2 San Jose Earthquakes 24.4 -1.5 0.8 -1.3 -1.8 -1.7 0.7 0.2 1.9 -0.2 1.9 -2 -1 0.1 2.2 -1.9 1.1 0.6 Seattle Sounders FC 11.2 -4 -1.9 11.9 3.6 -2.9 5.9 10.4 -8 9.8 -8.8 1.1 -0.9 -7.7 -4.3 2.3 -1.7 0.1 Sporting Kansas City 19.1 -5.3 -0.4 5.1 3 -3.4 3.7 2.3 2.4 3.9 -9.5 -2.3 -1.2 -4.1 2 -0.4 -3.3 4.2 Toronto FC 18.4 5.7 1.9 -4.4 -3.1 -2.4 0.5 1.2 1.5 -1.6 -6.8 -0.5 4.8 -0.4 1.7 0.9 7.1 -4.7 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 23.9 -2 -0.2 -0.9 2.4 -2.2 2.5 0.3 0.6 2.8 -0.5 -3.2 -1 1.1 -1 1.9 -3.2 2.6 Most Bias VS 5.7 5.1 11.9 3.9 6.2 5.9 10.4 4 9.8 7.1 5.8 4.8 6.1 8.9 5.2 12.6 14 Most Bias FOR -5.3 -8.3 -9.7 -5.8 -5.4 -3 -9.5 -8 -12.2 -9.5 -3.7 -5.8 -7.7 -7.5 -7.2 -9 -7.3 WEEK ACCURACY Exact 1 off 2 off 3 off 4 off 5 off 6 off 7+ off Jeff Sagarin 1 5 6 5 5 3 2 1 FiveThirtyEight 5 8 2 6 2 0 2 3 Who Scored 6 2 2 5 5 2 1 5 ESPN 6 9 7 3 1 0 1 1 Massey 8 9 6 1 2 2 0 0 Sonny Moore 6 3 8 3 4 2 1 1 Versus Sports Simulator 10 4 5 3 2 3 1 0 Simmons Ratings 10 6 7 3 0 0 1 1 MLS Network 5 4 6 6 3 0 3 1 MLS Soccer 10 3 5 4 2 1 2 1 Freeborg Power Index 9 1 4 8 1 3 2 0 Sports Club Stats NA Coach & Crew 7 9 1 6 2 1 0 2 Betting Odds 3 5 1 4 2 3 1 9 US Soccer Players NA MLS Fantasy Boss NA Waking The Red NA

