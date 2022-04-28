Anderson Julio returns to Real Salt Lake on three-year deal

Real Salt Lake announced the return of forward Anderson Julio on a three-year deal, bringing the most effective substitute in club history back into the fold.

The three-year deal is follow by two club option years in 2025 and 2026, according to the release.

Julio, 25, hails from Ecuador and was on loan to Real Salt Lake in 2021 from Atletico San Luis in Mexico. This deal is a permanent one, and though terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, it likely won’t have been cheap for the club.

Julio will join the club following receit of his international transfer certificate and work visa.

Quotes follow.

RSL general manager Elliot Fall:

“Bringing Julio back to the RSL family has been a top priority during the last several months. We know what he brings on and off the field, in the locker room and throughout the community. Securing his permanent transfer and his long-term rights as opposed to another season-long loan has been our goal, and we are elated to welcome him back, get him into game shape and watch him flourish as part of our culture.”

Anderson Julio: