Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy match preview

Real Salt Lake’s on a bit of a slide right now, but there is no better team to change fortunes against than LA Galaxy, who have proven one of the more exciting match-ups against RSL over the years — and you need look no further than 2009 to see it in full effect.

What RSL needs to do to win

I mean, they need to score. I mentioned it last match, and I think I might have mentioned it before. I still have concerns about repeatability in the way we score goals, and while adding new bodies helps with goalscoring potential (Anderson Julio has a very respectable off-the-bench scoring record, after all), it doesn’t solve the underlying cause: We don’t have a whole lot of creativity on this team. Pablo Ruiz is probably the biggest exception there, but it’s difficult to play a creative role when you’re also a key cog defensively with a two-man midfield.

Injuries and Absences

Out

Zack Farnsworth (right ankle)

(right ankle) Bret Halsey (ankle)

(ankle) Erik Holt (left foot)

(left foot) Johan Kappelhof (left calf)

(left calf) Jonathan Menendez (adductor)

As you’ll see below, those last three players are

Questionable

Damir Kreilach is still “questionable” with a back concern, which makes it quite likely he’ll miss out

With Real Monarchs

Gavin Beavers

Julio Benitez

Jeff Dewsnup

Axel Kei

Jude Wellings

Not yet eligible to play

Anderson Julio gets the nod in this category, given Elliot Fall’s interview on ESPN 700 announcing the addition — he mentioned that while he obviously can’t predict things like visa paperwork and the like, he’s anticipating 10 days for Julio’s playing eligibility.

Quote of the Match

“Joni Menendez is still on the mend, a few weeks away. Holt, still a few weeks away. Kappelhof, still a few weeks away. Damir is really the question mark. He’s been struggling with a bit of a calf (injury) in the early part, and now it’s his back. I think a lot of that has to do with not having a full preseason. He’s been our emotional leader the last two years since I’ve been here, and the impact he makes on the game and in the locker room is critical. Really looking forward to getting him back as soon as possible.”

— Pablo Mastroeni, ESPN 700

Predicted Lineup and Formation

4-2-4

MacMath

Herrera, Glad, Silva, Brody

Ruiz, Caldwell

Chang, Cordova, Wood, Meram

Last ten matches

Wed., Sep 29, 2021: Real Salt Lake 2-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

2-1 Los Angeles Galaxy Wed., Aug 4, 2021: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 Real Salt Lake

1-0 Real Salt Lake Wed., Jul 21, 2021: Real Salt Lake 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Sun., Nov 1, 2020: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Real Salt Lake

2-1 Real Salt Lake Wed., Sep 23, 2020: Real Salt Lake 2-0 Los Angeles Galaxy

2-0 Los Angeles Galaxy Wed., Sep 25, 2019: Real Salt Lake 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Sun., Apr 28, 2019: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Real Salt Lake

2-1 Real Salt Lake Sat., Sep 1, 2018: Real Salt Lake 6-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

6-2 Los Angeles Galaxy Sat., Jun 9, 2018: Los Angeles Galaxy 3-0 Real Salt Lake

3-0 Real Salt Lake Sat., Sep 30, 2017: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Mildly interesting statistics