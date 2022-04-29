Report: Savarino deal “completed,” says Fabrizio Romano

It’s a funny world out there, with rumors flying and general managers telling fans to not “believe everything you read on the internet” — but it’s a funnier world still when a major player in the world of soccer rumors breaks some apparent news.

Fabrizio Romano, who is generally regarded as an accurate player in the rumor market, dropped this juicy tidbit about the return of Jefferson Savarino today.

Real Salt Lake have just completed and signed the agreement to bring back Venezuelan winger Jefferson Savarino at the club from Atletico Mineiro. Done deal. #MLS



Atletico Mineiro will receive 20% of future sale. The contract has been signed on a three and half deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2022

That information does line up pretty closely with what I’ve been expecting, and I don’t think this is a case of him making up news. That said, we do need to stop and consider for a moment that there does remain one major hurdle in the re-acquisition of Savarino, and that’s around allocation order.

After all, Savarino is on the allocation list for having been transferred out of the league for a fee over $500,000 — his was reported at the time in the $1.5 to $2 million range — and FC Cincinnati holds the top spot as things stand. Trades for the top spot tend to be a bit pricey, so it’ll be particularly interesting to see how RSL can swing this.

So, not official, and there are still details that haven’t been rumored — and those details are likely being kept much closer to the vest, especially as they won’t have as much to do with player agents.