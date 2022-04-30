RSL beats LA Galaxy 1-0 in nervy home win, stops slide

Real Salt Lake set out to stop a winless — and goalless — slide against LA Galaxy, a feat they only accomplished with a nervous 1-0 victory at Rio Tinto Stadium.

44’ Sergio Cordova was forced off the field after injuring himself committing a yellow-card foul, being replaced by Rubio Rubin.

GOAL, RSL 1-0 LAG | 49’ Marcelo Silva opens the scoring with a beautiful headed goal from a corner kick past Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, who absolutely flubbed his lines and let the ball slip past his grasp. A very nice goal for RSL, a very bad goal to give up for LA, who looked better through the first 45 minutes. Also, Silva was shown a yellow

Absolute perfection from the Cap. pic.twitter.com/qQrPLZkosO — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) April 30, 2022