RSL beats LA Galaxy 1-0 in nervy home win, stops slide

Real Salt Lake set out to stop a winless — and goalless — slide against LA Galaxy, a feat they only accomplished with a nervous 1-0 victory at Rio Tinto Stadium.
- 44’ Sergio Cordova was forced off the field after injuring himself committing a yellow-card foul, being replaced by Rubio Rubin.
- GOAL, RSL 1-0 LAG | 49’ Marcelo Silva opens the scoring with a beautiful headed goal from a corner kick past Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, who absolutely flubbed his lines and let the ball slip past his grasp. A very nice goal for RSL, a very bad goal to give up for LA, who looked better through the first 45 minutes. Also, Silva was shown a yellow
Absolute perfection from the Cap.
- 60’ Zac MacMath pounced quickly off the line to prevent a clear breakaway opportunity from the Galaxy, blocking an Efrain Alvarez shot.
- 72’ Scott Caldwell and Jasper Löffelsend enter for Maikel Chang and Everton Luiz.
- 78’ ZacMacMath is having himself a very good match, notching multiple saves on good LA opportunities. RSL’s defensive outlay is a little less sure, providing
- 85’ Justin Meram and Bobby Wood exit, Nick Besler and Tate Schmitt enter. It’s a much more defensive stance for RSL, who are looking to hang on to three points at home.
- 90’+ Devan Joveljic looked to have scored, but after a lengthy stoppage, an offside was called on the play. Could this be the dream ending we’d all hoped for? I don’t know about you, but in my dreams, RSL wins 7-0 over every team they face.
