Player Ratings: Colorado 1-1 RSL

Zac MacMath - 6 Another confident showing from MacMatch who came up with a handful of stops on his old stomping grounds.

Tate Schmitt - 3.5 Schmitt repeatedly got beat by Barrios throughout the game and luckily did not get punished for it. Unfortunately, Abubakar beat him by a step on one play and that gave Colorado their lone goal.

Jaziel Orozco - 6.5 Orozco got his first start for Real Salt Lake and looked very comfortable in the role. He was excellent in playing out of pressure and had a few very savvy defensive plays. The ceiling his high for Orozco.

Marcelo Silva - 6.5 Silva’s play was forceful and determined. He led the defense in another tough road game.

Andrew Brody - 7 There were so many times where Brody came out of nowhere to save a play and keep Colorado from scoring. He was everywhere and did anything he had to for RSL to get a point on the road.

Everton Luiz - 5 Everton looked better than he had the past game or two, but still seemed to need help in defense on a few occasions.

Scott Caldwell - 6 Another very clean performance from Caldwell who even seemed to get into the attack a couple times.

Pablo Ruiz - 6.5 Ruiz scored RSL’s goal from the penalty spot. He was pretty good with the placement of his free kicks as well. The midfield was a little too open a few times, but he had a good showing,

Maikel Chang - 5.5 Chang quietly had two shots but did not do too much else in the way of creating chances.

Sergio Cordova - 6 Cordova took a beating suffering more fouls than anyone else on his team. He drew a lot of attention and was a prime target for RSL when trying to play the ball into Colorado’s end of the field. He had a good shot in the second half that was ultimately saved.

Justin Meram - 6.5 Meram put in all on the line for his team in this one. He had an incredible shift, especially considering how much he traveled and played over the past week or so on international duty. He willed RSL into scoring by getting into the box and earning a penalty for RSL.

Substitutes

Damir Kreilach - 5.5 Kreilach was RSL’s first sub off the bench and was active and involved the whole time. It was good to have him back in the mix.

Bode Davis - 5.5 Davis got another look off the bench and had a couple of very good defensive plays to keep Colorado from pulling ahead.

Pierre Reedy - N/A