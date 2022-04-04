Royal Roundup: USMNT get favorable World Cup draw

The draw for the 2022 World Cup groups was held last week, and the USMNT was drawn into favorable group B. They will face England, Iran, and the winner of the UEFA playoff between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [90Min] Veteran player Federico Higuain signed a one-day contract with his former team Columbus Crew so he can officially retire as a member of the team.
- [NWSL][CBS] Alex Morgan scored a brace as San Diego Wave’s get first win in franchise history.
- [PRO][MLS][FRS] PRO admitted to an officiating mistake in rescinding a PK in the match between New York City FC and Toronto FC. NY lost the match 2-1.
- [SSD][USL] Sacramento Republic has pitched a new stadium plan with 12-15,000 seats, expandable to 20,000+ if they eventually get another shot at MLS expansion.
- [APN] Michele Kang announced as controlling owner of Washington Spirit after legal battle.
USA
- [SBI] USMNT fall to 15th in FIFA rankings.
- [FRS][USAT] Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested for DUI, resisting arrest, and child abuse as her kids were with her in the car.
- [SBI] The USWNT roster has been released for April’s friendly tune-up games vs Uzbekistan.
- [CONCACAF] The nations league group stage draw will be today (April 4th). Nations Cup serves as the qualifiers for the Gold Cup.
INTERNATIONAL
- [FFT] The mascot for the Qatar World Cup has been revealed.
- [APN] A staff member for Celtic FC needed stitches after being hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.
- [APN] 91,355 people set a new world attendance record for women’s soccer in the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.
- [USAT][TS] World Cup 2022 group stage predictions.
