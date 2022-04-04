Royal Roundup: USMNT get favorable World Cup draw

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

The draw for the 2022 World Cup groups was held last week, and the USMNT was drawn into favorable group B. They will face England, Iran, and the winner of the UEFA playoff between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.

[SBI] USMNT fall to 15th in FIFA rankings.

[FRS][USAT] Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested for DUI, resisting arrest, and child abuse as her kids were with her in the car.

[SBI] The USWNT roster has been released for April’s friendly tune-up games vs Uzbekistan.

[CONCACAF] The nations league group stage draw will be today (April 4th). Nations Cup serves as the qualifiers for the Gold Cup.

