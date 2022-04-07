Power Ranking Averages - Week 5 (4/7/22)

14 sites published this week. Some late additions have changed the week 4.5 averages and positions. Freeborg ratings finally added now that he has enough data, while Broadway and Gamblingsites.com have been dropped for no rankings since preseason leaving a total of 18 sites.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

Sites Used

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.

Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list. Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

2022 Power Ranking Average Team Wk 4.5 Wk 5 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Team Wk 4.5 Wk 5 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Atlanta United FC 15.14 10.17 3 17 3.74 12.5 Austin FC 16.86 16.58 6 24 5.39 15.8 Charlotte FC 23.14 24 20 26 2.21 25.5 Chicago Fire 10.57 10.08 2 18 5.62 14.1 Cincinnati (FC) 26 26.33 23 28 1.53 26.3 Colorado Rapids 8.14 7.58 3 13 3.27 9.4 Columbus Crew SC 5.14 8.42 4 16 3.95 7.2 D.C. United 17.14 21.5 18 26 2.62 16.3 Dallas (FC) 12.43 11.33 9 20 2.83 15.2 Houston Dynamo 21 17.92 12 23 2.71 21.7 Inter Miami CF 27.57 27.92 27 28 0.36 25.6 L.A. Galaxy 14.57 8.92 4 19 4.29 10.7 Los Angeles FC 3.14 1.75 1 6 1.47 3.8 Minnesota United FC 3.71 10 3 17 4.13 9.1 Montreal (CF) 24.29 22.5 13 27 3.32 23 Nashville SC 11 7.92 1 15 4.2 7.4 New England Revolution 12 15.5 4 25 5.79 8.7 New York City FC 13.14 14.83 4 23 5.58 11.4 New York RB 5.57 5.25 2 10 2.59 6.6 Orlando City SC 12.29 16.83 10 19 2.5 13.2 Philadelphia Union 1.86 1.67 1 6 1.33 4.5 Portland Timbers 13.71 18.42 6 24 4.6 11.5 Real Salt Lake 10.14 7.75 3 14 3.7 11 San Jose Earthquakes 24.29 25.42 22 27 1.49 23.8 Seattle Sounders FC 13 7.33 2 22 5.55 11.1 Sporting Kansas City 16 18.83 8 25 5.29 16.7 Toronto FC 18.57 18 8 25 4.41 19.8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 23.29 23.17 14 27 3.29 22.8

Highest Standard Deviation: New England Revolution 5.79

Lowest Standard Deviation: Inter Miami 0.36

Biggest Rise: Seattle Sounders up 9.

Biggest Fall: Minnesota United down 7.

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.

2022 Power Ranking Bias SITE BIAS AVG J-Sag 538 Who Scrd Mass Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP BSW SBI WTR F-Boss Fr-Borg SITE BIAS AVG J-Sag 538 Who Scrd Mass Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP BSW SBI WTR F-Boss Fr-Borg Atlanta United FC 12.5 1.33 -2.83 4.33 3.17 3.83 -2.3 -0.7 -0.5 -0.5 -0.33 -3 -0.67 -3 -9.1 -5.5 8.83 0.25 -3.5 Austin FC 15.8 3.7 2.03 -10.63 -7.47 6.87 -2 -11.4 -0.8 -14.3 5.37 6.03 3.03 1.2 2.6 2.7 -2.13 5.2 -1.8 Charlotte FC 25.5 1.5 0.17 -1.5 1 1.5 1.1 -1.9 -0.3 0.25 0.5 -2.33 1.5 0.5 1.3 2.5 -0.17 -5.5 -5.5 Chicago Fire 14.1 3.9 2.73 -9.6 -2.77 5.4 1.9 -8.5 2.3 -3.6 5.57 -1.43 3.57 -0.6 -0.9 5.4 -3.1 5.4 -3.1 Cincinnati (FC) 26.3 1.2 1.2 -1.97 -0.63 1.53 0.1 -2.7 -0.3 -2.05 0.37 0.37 0.87 0.2 -2.3 0.7 0.37 1.7 0.7 Colorado Rapids 9.4 -4.4 3.6 6.43 2.93 2.1 -1.6 4.2 -1 5.1 -3.07 -4.4 -3.07 -0.4 -0.4 6.1 -2.73 0.1 -4.4 Columbus Crew SC 7.2 1.13 -1.03 -2.2 -3.2 -4.2 -2.6 -1.4 3.4 -4.2 8.13 3.13 0.47 -2.7 7.4 1.3 1.8 -1.45 5.8 D.C. United 16.3 2.2 2.37 -3.97 -0.8 5.37 0.1 -6.7 4.1 -9.55 0.87 1.7 -2.8 2.7 1.3 0.2 -1.97 -2.8 2.7 Dallas (FC) 15.2 0.3 -1.37 -1.2 -0.2 -1.87 -2.4 -0.2 -0.2 0.3 4.8 -0.87 2.63 1.8 3.6 2.8 -1.87 6.55 -3.2 Houston Dynamo 21.7 0.47 3.3 -2.03 -0.7 -0.2 -1.7 -5.9 1.5 -3.2 2.8 -1.7 0.3 -0.2 1.3 4.3 -0.03 5.05 -6.7 Inter Miami CF 25.6 -0.1 1.07 -1.27 -0.27 0.07 0 -1.8 1.2 -1.35 0.9 0.07 -0.43 1.4 -1.8 -1.6 -0.27 -4.6 2.4 L.A. Galaxy 10.7 3.13 -4.03 -1.7 2.47 5.97 -3.3 -4.3 -1.7 -1.2 -3.53 4.13 3.8 0.3 -4.5 -5.7 -0.03 0.05 -0.7 Los Angeles FC 3.8 1.53 -2.8 -0.3 0.53 1.2 -2.8 0.2 0.8 -0.05 -2.3 0.53 5.7 0.7 -1.4 0.2 -1.8 14.7 -2.8 Minnesota United FC 9.1 -1.6 -0.27 -4.1 -3.77 -4.93 1.5 3.1 2.7 2.15 6.73 -1.93 1.07 3.9 10.1 6.4 -1.43 1.9 -1.1 Montreal (CF) 23 -1.67 -1.67 4.67 1.5 1.83 0.2 1 -3.8 1.5 -0.33 0.67 -0.67 -2.5 -8.2 -2 3 -0.5 0 Nashville SC 7.4 -1.23 0.77 6.43 -2.4 1.1 -3.6 4 -3 5.85 1.77 -0.4 -5.9 1.6 1 -5.4 -2.4 -4.65 -1.4 New England Revolution 8.7 -0.03 -1.2 0.97 4.13 -4.2 -1.1 8.1 -2.7 5.8 -6.2 0.13 -1.87 -2.2 1.7 -7.7 2.3 -7.2 16.3 New York City FC 11.4 5.1 -8.73 3.77 4.6 -0.23 4.2 5 -7.6 5.1 -7.23 6.1 -1.57 -4.9 -3.6 -6.4 2.6 -8.65 10.6 New York RB 6.6 -4.93 -3.1 -2.27 -3.1 2.9 -0.2 -2.4 4.2 -2.6 3.9 5.57 -3.6 6.4 9.2 0.9 -0.6 0.4 -3.6 Orlando City SC 13.2 0.8 0.3 3.8 -2.03 -3.7 2.6 -2.8 1.8 -3.2 2.97 5.47 -0.7 1.8 -4.2 -3.7 -8.53 0.3 3.8 Philadelphia Union 4.5 -2 0.33 1.83 1.83 -2 1.9 2.7 -1.3 3.5 0.17 2.17 -0.33 0 -0.5 5 0.5 0 -2.5 Portland Timbers 11.5 -1.17 4.83 -3.17 0.17 -7 -2.1 6.9 0.1 2.75 -0.33 -1.17 1.33 2 -1.5 1.5 -2.83 -7.25 9.5 Real Salt Lake 11 -2.17 5.83 -1.83 -2.5 4.17 0.4 -4.8 4 -2 4.83 -5.17 -3.17 1.5 1.2 9 0 2.25 -7 San Jose Earthquakes 23.8 -0.8 1.03 -1.13 -1.3 -1.63 0 0.8 1.6 -0.55 1.87 -3.63 -0.8 0.7 2.8 -0.3 -3.13 0.95 2.2 Seattle Sounders FC 11.1 -2.93 -2.77 11.73 4.73 -4.27 5.3 10.5 -7.7 10.15 -9.1 -0.6 -0.1 -7.6 -4.5 -3.6 3.57 -0.6 -4.1 Sporting Kansas City 16.7 -5.2 0.3 6.13 4.13 -4.03 4.3 4.7 2.3 4.8 -9.37 -4.2 -1.53 -1.7 1.3 -2.7 0.97 -2.95 1.3 Toronto FC 19.8 5.7 1.03 -4.63 -2.8 -1.63 0.2 -0.2 1.8 -1.3 -8.13 1.2 5.37 -1.8 0.6 -4.8 0.53 6.45 -3.8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 22.8 -2.47 0.2 -0.63 3.03 -2.63 3.2 1.4 0.4 3.7 -1.13 -5.13 -1.13 2.2 -1.2 1.7 2.87 -3.8 1.2 Most Bias VS 5.7 5.83 11.73 4.73 6.87 5.3 10.5 4.2 10.15 8.13 6.1 5.7 6.4 10.1 9 3.57 14.7 16.3 Most Bias FOR -5.2 -8.73 -10.63 -7.47 -7 -3.6 -11.4 -7.7 -14.3 -9.37 -5.17 -5.9 -7.6 -8.2 -7.7 -8.53 -8.65 -7