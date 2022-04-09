RSL drops lead twice, draws 2-2 with Toronto FC

In a match beset by controversy, Real Salt Lake dropped the lead twice, drawing 2-2 to Toronto FC in Damir Kreilach’s first start of 2022.
It was at best an unfortunate way to drop points, with VAR playing a role, but with RSL giving up a lead that should have been defensible.
- Damir Kreilach is starting, which spells only good things for Real Salt Lake. While none of us would argue with results, I think we all would rather the captain was on the field. What will this team look like with him in it, though? That’s the question on all our lips.
- GOAL, 1-0 | 6’ Justin Meram scored the opener with a tremendous shot from the edge of the box — his first since September. Maikel Chang truly made the play with a nice pick on the right flank, and Sergio Cordova helped it along, but it was Meram that made Michael Bradley look like a rookie with a neat turn. What a goal — and we even got the baby bump celebration.
- GOAL, 1-1 | 10’ Well, all good things must come to an end, including, apparently, Real Salt Lake leads in the first half. Andrew Brody got torched on RSL’s right flank by Toronto’s Jacob Shaffelburg, who then made Jaziel Orozco — well — look like a rookie before a good cross to Kosi Thompson, completely free in the box, who leveled terms.
- GOAL, 2-1 | 44’ Damir Kreilach, in his first start in 2022, does what we all know he can do: score a goal. It was a very nice goal, too, collecting a Maikel Chang cross (there’s that name again) and sending home with precision. His celebration in front of Kreilach’s Corner — that was just icing on the goalscoring cake.
- 73’ Aaron Herrera and Bobby Wood enter for Maikel Chang and Justin Meram.
- GOAL, 2-2 | Zac MacMath throws the ball in to Damir Kreilach’s feet, who mis-controls and has the ball taken off him — from behind, adding a bit of controversy to the play — by Jayden Nelson, who beats an out-of-position MacMath. The play went to VAR, but
- 87’, RED CARD, Carlos Salcedo | The former RSL man kicked Sergio Cordova — the last man — in the head in an attempted clearance. Cordova had beaten the back line, who were playing weirdly high, and it was an easy decision for the referee.
