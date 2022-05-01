RSL vs. LA Galaxy: Player of the Match

Not an easy player of the match today. I could say it was the officials for the VAR and getting it right. I could say it was the weather. I could give it to the full stadium of fans (although there were way too many LA Galaxy fans there). So, here goes:

My emotional player of the match would be Marcelo Silva. His pure passion, joy and commitment led to the goal and the celebration afterwards. Take the yellow Marcelo and don’t change!

My hustle player of the match goes to Aaron Herrera. He was everywhere. He saved a goal with his head, he outran everyone on the LA team, and did a fantastic job. I loved seeing how much he has and continues to improve. I have no idea why clubs in Europe haven’t been more interested in him, but I am glad they haven’t made an offer RSL can’t refuse.

And so now, my player of the match goes to Zac MacMath. The guy stood on his head. He made big plays. He made big saves. He led the team and communicated. He had three big saves and kept a clean sheet at home in what felt like a must win match. Is he the best passer? No. Is he the biggest and strongest keeper? No. He just keeps playing hard for a team that cannot seem to score goals consistently. So, take a bow and thanks for preserving three points Zac!