Andrew Brody signs new deal with RSL through 2024

Real Salt Lake announced today the signing of homegrown player Andrew Brody to a contract extension through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

Brody, 27, has played every RSL match this year, starting all but one. He was a breakout player in 2021 under then-coach Freddy Juarez after replacing an injured Aaron Herrera in the second week of MLS play. A broken toe in mid-July set his progression back a bit, and he only played 16 regular season matches on the year.

Despite signing with Real Monarchs in 2016, Brody didn’t earn first-team minutes until 2021, and only after he spent time on loan with FC Pinzgau Saalfelden in Austria. He was one of several players loaned to the side for the 2019–20 season, including Pablo Ruiz, who likewise came back to the club and made himself a starting spot in fairly short order.

Brody, via an RSL press release:

“When I joined the RSL Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona at the age of 16 years old, the dream was always to find a way to play for the first team at Rio Tinto Stadium. The last two seasons have seen that dream realized, so I simply couldn’t be happier to extend my career at Real Salt Lake.” “I’m excited to be a part of what (Head Coach) Pablo Mastroeni, (General Manager) Elliot Fall and the new ownership is building here, I am always grateful to play in front of the most passionate fans in the League, and everyone’s goal is to reward this community – which has given us all so much – by winning trophies here in the near future.”

RSL general manager Elliot Fall: