RSL wins chippy match vs. 10-man Austin

Real Salt Lake looks to remain unbeaten at home this season as they take on Austin FC who come out wearing a ‘shade’ of green.

Before the match we learn that Justin Meram is a part owner of a hair salon, maybe I’m the last to know?

7th minute - RSL playing in their heels for most of the first part of the match get an exciting shot from Bobby Wood that doesn’t make it in.

16th minute - Sergio’s Cordova goes down hard and fans wanted a foul, but it was clean and no call.

23rd minute- Bobby Wood seems incapable of keeping the ball if a defender is near or makes poor passes. Let’s hope the rest of the match improves.

24th minute - Captain Alex Ring, from Austin FC scores on poor defending on RSL’s part - and Zac MacMath gets beat at the near post

29th minute - RSL’s inability to bring the ball down or do anything with it in the box continues

33rd and 34th minutes - more point blank misses for RSL

38th minute- yellow card on Sebastián Driussi from Austin FC for mugging Scott Caldwell

44th minute - Wood’s poor form continues

1 minute of stoppage time - Hector Jimenez from Austin FC pick up a yellow for a tackle from behind on Justin Meram

At the half - it does not feel that RSL’s front is on the same page as many miscues and missed chances marred a lackluster first half.

Second half gets underway without any substitutions.

47th minute - Wood goes down, red card handed out to Daniel Pereira for Austin. Second half man up? We’ll take it. Meram misses the shot from just outside the box

55th minute - Chang evens it up after some hard work and an assist from Meram! 1-1

63rd minute - Marcelo Silva with a yellow, Austin player forgot which shoulder Silva grabbed in his ‘acting’

64th minute - Booby Wood out, Julio in (to many cheers) speed has increased on the field.

65th minute - Maximiliano Urruti yellow for Austin

69th minute - more chippy play from both sides

78th minute - Jhojan Manuel Valencia gets a yellow for Austin FC. Everton Luis and Rubio Rubin enter the match as Cordova and Jasper take a seat

87th minute - Brody scores the go ahead goal off a perfect assist by Julio!! RSL up 2-1

6 minutes of stoppage time - words fail me

Full time, RSL hangs on for the 2-1 win and the full 3 points at home, staying unbeaten at the RIOT this season.

This one feels like a win, and also like we could have done better, however, after a rough first half the team battled back to win, and we’ll take it.