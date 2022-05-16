RSL vs Austin: Player of the Match

What a crazy match! After the lackluster play in the first half and being down a goal at the half, RSL answered in the second.

I have to be honest, there were a couple of plays in the first half that had me questioning most of the players. The second half was another story and that is where we find out player of the match.

Andrew Brody, fresh off signing an extension, played great defense and seemed to be everywhere. His play on defense prevented at least one goal.

The real reason he wins player of the match is because he never stopped hustling and that curling game winner didn’t hurt his chances either. What a goal, what a match and take another bow Brody!