Player Ratings: RSL 2-1 Austin FC

Zac MacMath - 7 Sometimes the stats are a bit misleading because MacMath only showed as having two saves, but those saves were dramatic and timely. They preserved the comeback win for RSL in what would have otherwise been a huge disappointment for the team.

Justen Glad - 6 Glad and Herrera had a bit of a miscommunication on the Ring goal, but Glad was solid the rest of the game.

Andrew Brody - 7.5 Brody had some very entertaining moments, none more so than the absolute rocket that came off of his foot to win the game in the 88th minute. It has been a good week for Brody.

Marcelo Silva - 6.5 Silva had a sitter that he sent over the top, but defensively he was stout and unrelenting.

Aaron Herrera - 6.5 As mentioned above, Glad and Herrera had a miscue on the Austin goal. Outside of that, Herrera was lively and purposeful.

Scott Caldwell - 6 Caldwell returned to the starting lineup and was clean and efficient in his passing and sound in his defending.

Jasper Loeffelsend - 5.5 Nobody can honestly tell us that Loeffelsend did not put in a full effort against Austin. His work rate was through the roof. There were moments when he little slightly outmatched, but he came right back every time and did not let up.

Maikel Chang - 6.5 Chang went unnoticed for stretches of the game, but came up with a nice goal when RSL desperately needed it.

Justin Meram - 6.5 Meram struggled a bit to work the ball past the stingy Austin defense for while but then seemed to find seams as the game went on. He picked up an assist finding Chang in the right spot.

Sergio Cordova - 6 Cordova made some great runs that unfortunately did not lead to goals, partially because his team could not get the ball to him when he was open. No goal, but he created space to be sure.

Bobby Wood - 6 Wood did some great things and his smart play led to the red card against Austin. His decision-making in front of goal probably could have been a bit better, but a good showing in sum.

Substitutes

Anderson Julio - 6 Julio came on and got a bout 25 minutes in which he opened up the field and notched a great assist finding Brody at the top of the box before he came off due to injury.

Everton Luiz - N/A

Rubio Rubin - N/A

Tate Schmitt - N/A