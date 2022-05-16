 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Royal Roundup: Chelsea FC win Women’s FA Cup

RSL vs ATX recaps and highlights, US Open Cup recaps, EA Sports & FIFA end 30 year partnership, and more...

By Kreg Asay
/ new
Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women - Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts

Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

A 99th minute goal by Sam Kerr gave Chelsea FC their second consecutive Women’s FA Cup with a 3-2 win vs Manchester City. The game also set a UK record for a Women’s game with a crowd of nearly 50,000 fans.

[FFT][TG][REU][Goal][AP][ESPN]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

  • [MLS][RSL][AP][KSL] Recap: RSL 2, Austin FC 1.
  • [MLS][SLT] Andrew Brody caps special week with game winning goal.
  • [RSL] The RSL Academy U-15 team dominated Springfield SYC 6-0.
  • [RSL] The RSL Academy U-17 team beat LA Surf SC 4-0.
  • [90Min] Zac MacMath is near the top for the 2022 MLS best GK.
  • [KSL] Utah Royals among top bids to return to NWSL in 2023.

MLS / USL / NWSL

  • [CBS] NWSL Saturday recaps.
  • [NWSL] Debinha named the NWSL Challenge Cup MVP.

USA

  • [TCUS] US Open Cup round 4 results and recaps.
  • [90Min] US Open Cup round of 16 draw results.

INTERNATIONAL

  • [TS][PG] FIFA is ending their sponsorship deal with EA Sports after 30 years. FIFA 23 will be the final game in the long-running franchise.
  • [CBS][USAT] Liverpool FC win the FA Cup with a 6-5 penalty shootout win.
  • [SI] Premier League champion and relegation scenarios.
  • [ESPN] UEFA has announced a new format for the Champions League starting in 2023-24.
  • [SI] Fans storm the field as FC Stuttgart avoids relegation from the Bundesliga.

More From RSL Soapbox

Loading comments...