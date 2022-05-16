Royal Roundup: Chelsea FC win Women’s FA Cup

A 99th minute goal by Sam Kerr gave Chelsea FC their second consecutive Women’s FA Cup with a 3-2 win vs Manchester City. The game also set a UK record for a Women’s game with a crowd of nearly 50,000 fans.
[FFT][TG][REU][Goal][AP][ESPN]
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [MLS][RSL][AP][KSL] Recap: RSL 2, Austin FC 1.
- [MLS][SLT] Andrew Brody caps special week with game winning goal.
- [RSL] The RSL Academy U-15 team dominated Springfield SYC 6-0.
- [RSL] The RSL Academy U-17 team beat LA Surf SC 4-0.
- [90Min] Zac MacMath is near the top for the 2022 MLS best GK.
- [KSL] Utah Royals among top bids to return to NWSL in 2023.
MLS / USL / NWSL
USA
INTERNATIONAL
- [TS][PG] FIFA is ending their sponsorship deal with EA Sports after 30 years. FIFA 23 will be the final game in the long-running franchise.
- [CBS][USAT] Liverpool FC win the FA Cup with a 6-5 penalty shootout win.
- [SI] Premier League champion and relegation scenarios.
- [ESPN] UEFA has announced a new format for the Champions League starting in 2023-24.
- [SI] Fans storm the field as FC Stuttgart avoids relegation from the Bundesliga.
Loading comments...