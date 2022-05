On this episode of the Inside Look, we sit down the Real Monarchs and RSL Academy goalkeeping coach Mirza Harambasic. Mirza walks us through his background in soccer and time within the RSL organization. We also discuss the Monarchs’ current season, playing in a new league, and their new crop of up-and-coming talent.

Check out this episode for an insightful look into goalkeeping, developing young players, and the Monarchs coaching staff.