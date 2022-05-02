Player Ratings: RSL 1-0 Galaxy

Zac MacMath - 7.5 MacMath made four tough saves and rose the the moment every time he was called upon.

Justen Glad - 7 Chicharito was in town and J. Glad had his number for most of the game. He kept the Mexican superstar from getting even one shot off.

Andrew Brody - 5 Brody was pretty good on defense but his service into the box was a bit predictable and off the mark.

Marcelo Silva - 7.5 As Pablo Mastroeni put it in his post-game interview, Silva is playing for the team and those around him and his play has improved significantly over the past 7-8 months. This game was the epitome of that with stellar defense and a goal against a very tough Galaxy team.

Aaron Herrera - 7 Much like Roy Kent, Herrera was everywhere in this game. He held his side down nicely and showed up when RSL was under pressure.

Everton Luiz - 5.5 Luiz had a good showing and while he did not win every battle, stayed home in the midfield and cleaned up what he could.

Pablo Ruiz - 6.5 Ruiz provided some pretty good service even though RSL was not able to take advantage, at least not in the run of play. He found Silva on the corner kick which ended up being the only goal of the game.

Maikel Chang - 6 Chang did his best to get the ball into the right spots for RSL to have scoring chances, but it was never quite there.

Sergio Cordova - 5.5 Cordova once again won the ball in some tight spots but ended up subbing off before he was able to get any real chances to score.

Justin Meram - 6 Meram was able to push the ball up the field as much or more than anyone, but the final product was hard to find.

Bobby Wood - 6 Wood was RSL’s most dangerous player offensively and was unlucky not to get a goal.

Substitutes

Rubio Rubin - 5.5 Rubin gets an A for effort in an unusual game at home in which RSL was nowhere close to winning the possession battle. He contributed mightily on defense.

Scott Caldwell- 5.5 Caldwell was called upon to help lock down the shutout and got in the mix where needed.

Jasper Loeffelsend - 5.5 Loeffelsend’s hustle and commitment to getting the shutout was palpable. He is getting consistent substitution minutes as a closer.

Tate Schmitt - N/A

Nick Besler - N/A