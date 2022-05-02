RSL moves atop allocation ranking; Savarino move likely imminent

Real Salt Lake has officially completed the final remaining piece in the ongoing quest to bring Jefferson Savarino back to the team, shelling out $450,000 in general allocation money to Austin FC and FC Cincinnati for the privilege of moving to the top of the MLS Allocation Ranking.

While the team has yet to announce any intention to bring Savarino back, the move has been widely reported by highly regarded reporters, and we have no reason now to doubt it coming to fruition.

The details, from a Real Salt Lake-issued press release:

RSL trades $325,000 GAM to Austin FC split across 2022 and 2023 ($200,000 in 2022, the remainder in 2023) and moves to second in allocation ranking

RSL trades $125,000 GAM to FC Cincinnati, with a further $25,000 in GAM on the basis of undisclosed incentives, and moves to first in allocation ranking

Savarino’s move is of course not specified by the club in the release, and there is even an ‘out’ clause should the club not finalize the deal before the closure of the primary transfer window. There’s no reason to believe it won’t happen at this point, but it’s interesting to see the workings in place should things fall apart.