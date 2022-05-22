Cordova, Glad lift RSL to 2-1 comeback over Montreal

Real Salt Lake managed a fairly massive comeback victory over Montreal Impact, winning 2-1 on the road after conceding a goal just 45 seconds into the match.
Justen Glad and Sergio Cordova got high marks on the night for their goals, and the upset over a very good Montreal team shouldn’t go unnoticed.
- Jasper Löffelsend gets his second RSL start in place of the suspended Scott Caldwell.
- GOAL, Montreal 1-0 RSL | 1’ — Uh, that, um ... huh. That didn’t go well. Less than a minute in and RSL’s defense is ripped to shreds. Unfortunately, it appears the defense was made of paper, because it ripped very easily. Montreal scores through Djordje Mihailovic, who slams one in from just about the penalty spot, with Zac MacMath caught out. The worst part? It all came after RSL gave up a free kick nine seconds after kickoff. It’s about as ugly as you’re probably imagining.
- Throughout the next 20 minutes | RSL is looking dangerous from set pieces, which is good. Montreal struggled to deal with it, but they coped.
- 29’ | Bobby Wood forces an excellent save from a header, but he’s offside. Moments before that, he played an extremely poor pass, ostensibly to Justin Meram. It wasn’t close and went out for a Montreal throw-in. Bobby Wood is such a mystery.
- 45’ | Bobby Wood forces another save, with his shot hitting the Montreal goalkeeper square in the chest as he dove. A good build-up and a nice pass from Justin Meram in the box, but RSL simply has to put something away.
- GOAL, Montreal 1-1 RSL | 54’ Justen Glad from a corner kick! Justen Glad from a corner kick! How great.
- 57’ | Sergio Cordova had a really nice run after receiving a reasonably good pass from Bobby Wood, and his shot ends up fizzing just wide. He really should have scored.
- 61’ | Montreal’s Kamal Miller heads a ball right at Zac MacMath, who didn’t really have to do any additional work to claim it. But free headers, whether capitalized on or not, are hardly ideal.
- GOAL, Montreal 1-2 RSL | 66’ Sergio Cordova scores a really lovely goal, and Maikel Chang deserves a tremendous amount of credit for the way it came about, flicking the ball into Cordova’s path. The finish was exquisite. It was the sort of goal we’ve been waiting for from Cordova, and it came at an absolutely massive time in the match.
- 81’ | RSL’s first substitution of the day sees Everton Luiz come on for Maikel Chang.
- 86’ | Sergio Cordova goes down off the ball to stall for time. Montreal’s not happy. I wouldn’t be, either. That’s very annoying behavior.
- 87’ | Chris Kablan and Nick Besler enter for Sergio Cordova and Justin Meram. It’s Kablan’s debut for Real Salt Lake.
- 90+1’ | Bobby Wood off, Rubio Rubin on.
-
Loading comments...