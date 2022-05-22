RSL vs. Montreal: Player of the Match

Well, that match started about as ugly as they come. And then, well, I don’t know. A defense that was like paper to start, suddenly gets some strength. An offense that seemed at odds with themselves at times, suddenly started making some runs and looking dangerous. And then, just like that, Justen Glad scores on a set piece to pull us even.

And that is were it seems like it was going to stay. Both teams hunkering down to preserve a point. A draw on the road often feels like a win. And yet, one of the most frustrating players this season for RSL finally found the back of the net.

Now, I say frustrating, and I should explain. Sergio Cordova came in the off season and it seemed like he had something to prove. Coming over from FC Augsburg, it was expected that his size and play would help him make an instant impact. While he has had some good looks, he hasn’t really done much. He stays in the middle of the pack as far as statistics go in most matches. Making some good passes at times, drawing a lot of fouls, but no real goals to show for it.

He also signed a five-year contract with FC Augsburg in 2020, but then spent 2021 on a season-long loan, and now he is on loan again to RSL for this season. So, is he talented, but just not Bundesliga talented? His loan last year was to a newly promoted side in the Bundesliga, Arminia Bielefeld where he participated in 23 matches and only scored two goals. Since turning professional in 2015, he has only scored 14 total goals.

So, while I was hoping that would all change in the MLS, sadly he is on track to score a few goals, and certainly not to be a double digit scorer for RSL, which we desperately need. Now, that might all sound negative, however, I think Cordova is finding his footing in MLS, and also for RSL. That was a beautiful goal, some great time-wasting (I know, I know) and take a bow as the player of the match!