Player Ratings: Montreal 1-2 RSL

Zac MacMath - 7 The hot streak continued for MacMath who stayed alert in Montreal and came up with some saves in the nervy moments.

Justen Glad - 7 Glad played a stabilizing role on defense as per usual. He also got RSL back in the game with a beautiful header to put the visitors on the scoreboard.

Andrew Brody - 5.5 Brody was in the mix for much of the game and kept things under control for RSL in a tough assignment on the road.

Marcelo Silva - 6 Silva once again captained RSL with Kreilach out and led RSL to victory with the type of competitive leadership that does not allow for giving up. especially after going down a goal in the first minute.

Aaron Herrera - 6.5 Herrera took care of business on defense and did a lot to keep Montreal from threatening too much in their own home.

Pablo Ruiz - 6.5 Pablo put the ball in great spots for his teammates and created some nice scoring chances for RSL on the road.

Jasper Loeffelsend - 6 His one mistake early on put RSL in a deficit, but Loeffelsend’s energy and stamina showed through in Montreal. He showed up all over the field and did a ton of dirty work. It was a bit chaotic at times, but ultimately effective.

Maikel Chang - 6.5 Chang picked up another assist at just the right time finding a streaking Cordova on the right side.

Justin Meram - 5 Meram had some good looks at the goal and sent them all awry. On the flip side, he had some good ideas moving the ball forward.

Sergio Cordova - 6.5 Cordova got the long-awaited, elusive goal that he desperately needed to exercise his scoring demons. It was a tough finish for the Venezuelan to give RSL the lead.

Bobby Wood - 4.5 Wood had what were some of RSL’s best scoring chances of the night and simply squandered the looks with poor finishing. He was in the right positions, just not able to put the ball in the net.

Substitutes

Everton Luiz - 5.5 Everton successfully played the role of a lock down defender in the final minutes of the game.

Nick Besler - N/A

Chris Kablan - N/A

Rubio Rubin - N/A