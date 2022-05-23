Royal Roundup: USMNT and USWNT to have equal compensation

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

US Soccer has signed collective bargaining agreements with equal compensation for both USMNT and USWNT players. The agreements run through 2028 and includes identical compensation for all competitions the two teams play, they will also split media broadcast money and ticket revenue equally. Also included are clauses that provide equal venue selection, travel arrangements and advanced notification of training camps.

[90M] Rubio Rubin changes national team affiliation from USMNT to Guatemala.

[RSL][MLS][CBC] Recap: CF Montreal vs RSL.

[RSL] Quote Sheet - RSL 2, MTL 1.

[RSL] Academy teams split results vs Los Angeles FC teams.

[90M] Top playmakers in MLS for 2022 (so far).

[SSD] The price tag for KC Current’s new stadium has risen to $117 million after redesign increases capacity to 11,500.

[SSFC][90M] USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter names 27 man roster for upcoming friendlies and Nations League match.

[FRS] Good news for USMNT fans, Weston McKennie has recovered from injury and is on the latest call-up for the Nations League.

[90M] Chicago Fire GK Gabriel Slonina has opted to play for the USMNT over Poland. He has yet to appear for either team.

[FRS] US Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held Saturday May 21st. Shannon Boxx, Linda Hamilton, Clint Dempsey, Christie Pearce Rampone, Marco Etcheverry and Hope Solo were the players joining for 2022.

[TS] FIFA will announce the North American host cities for the 2026 World Cup on June 16th.

