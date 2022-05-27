Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo match preview

Jefferson Savarino. Need I say more? That’s what everyone’s thinking about with Saturday’s match, and I’m right there with everyone. After all, he’s back, and he very well could play.

What RSL needs to do to win

Houston simply hasn’t been scoring goals at any great clip — a little more than once a game over their last eight — but neither has RSL, who haven’t scored more than nine goals in an eight-game period.

Houston has also been slightly better at not conceding goals, with 10 conceded in their last eight. RSL? They’ve conceded 13 goals in every eight-game stretch this season. RSL has managed to win a couple more games than Houston, but these two teams look very similar in some very surface-level considerations.

Match details and forecast

Who : Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo

: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo Where : Rio Tinto Stadium; Sandy, Utah

: Rio Tinto Stadium; Sandy, Utah When : 7:30 p.m. published kickoff time

: 7:30 p.m. published kickoff time Forecast: Showers earlier in the day with temperatures warming up to mid-50s to low-60s around kickoff time. Showers and rain slated to start early Sunday morning. Bring something warm and waterproof.

Injuries and Absences

Out

Zack Farnsworth is still out, and I’m pretty sure he does actually exist

is still out, and I’m pretty sure he does actually exist Bret Halsey is also still out

is also still out Damir Kreilach remains out with a nerve issue in his back

remains out with a nerve issue in his back Jonathan Menendez is said to be getting closer to a return, but it’s still far too soon.

Questionable

Erik Holt is questionable as he recovers from a plantar fascia issue. Don’t expect him back for this one.

is questionable as he recovers from a plantar fascia issue. Don’t expect him back for this one. Anderson Julio is also questionable with a hamstring strain.

On assignment with Real Monarchs

Jeff Dewsnup

Chris Garcia

Bode Davis

Gavin Beavers

Julio Benitez

Jude Wellings

Axel Kei

Jaziel Orozco

Predicted Lineup and Formation

4-4-2:

MacMath

Herrera, Glad, Silva, Brody

Chang, Ruiz, Caldwell, Savarino

Cordova, Wood

Don’t be surprised if Jasper Löffelsend starts in place of Caldwell — he’s been an impressive figure in his last two starts. A real breakout player this year.

Does Savarino start? If he does, who does he replace? Is Justin Meram sent to the bench? Maikel Chang? Sergio Cordova? There are options.

Last ten matches