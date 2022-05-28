What we’re watching in Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo

How to watch When : Saturday, May 28 | 7:30 p.m. MT

: Saturday, May 28 | 7:30 p.m. MT Where : Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT

: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT Television broadcast: KMYU

KMYU Digital Streaming : KSL TV & KSL Sports apps

: KSL TV & KSL Sports apps Radio: English - ESPN700 AM radio. Spanish - KBMG Latino 106.3 FM, La Gran D 102.3 FM and KTUB 1600 AM.

Real Salt Lake are coming off a good win away to CF Montreal last weekend. After having conceded a goal within the first minute, RSL battled back to get all three points on the road in a 2-1 win. Houston are coming off an impressive away win to the Galaxy, having won 3-0 in Carson. Both teams are above the playoff line, with RSL in 4th on 22 points and the Dynamo in 7th on 18 points. It’s still early season, but Real needs to be beating team’s like Houston at home when both sides are fighting to a playoff spot.

Jefferson Savarino

Tonight could be the much-anticipated return of Jefferson Savarino to Real Salt Lake. He’s been training with the team this week and could make his 2022 debut for RSL tonight. It is highly unlikely that he starts, but if Sava can get 20 minutes on the field, that would be very exciting. Jefferson provided some incredible moments before he went to Brazil, where he play at a higher level and did well. He’s now setup to be one of the faces of this team and tonight is the first time we get to see him in action.

Forwards

Against CF Monreal, Sergio Córdova was able to score his second RSL goal. It has been a long time coming after having last scored against the Revolution back in March. He’s found himself in good positions, but hasn’t found the back of the net enough, but he may have more confidence after that last goal.

In a similar vein, Bobby Wood has not been finding goals, despite being in good positions. He has been lacking that bite to his game that he used to bring to the USMNT. With Rubin waiting on the sideline, we need to see more from Wood if he’s going to justify a starting spot.

Ochoa

Young goal keeper David Ochoa played with the Monarchs mid week. It was his second game for them in a row. The Mexico International’s contract with RSL is set to runout soon and it’s unclear if he’ll re-sign with RSL or leave on a free transfer. Ochoa was not listed as being on duty with the Monarchs on this week’s player availability report, so it’s possible we see him return to the RSL 18 for today’s game.

Injury Report

Out: Farnsworth (right ankle), Halsey (ankle), Kreilach (back), Menendez (adductor)

Questionable: Holt (left foot), Julio (hamstring)

On assignment with the Monarchs: Dewsnup, Garcia, Davis, Beavers, Benitez, Wellings, Kei, Orozco