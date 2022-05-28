RSL nets first three-goal win of 2022, beats Houston 3-0 in Savarino return

A beautiful night in Salt Lake (County, for the pedants) can only be
- It’s the potential return of Jefferson Savarino tonight. If he doesn’t play tonight, I think there will probably be some unhappy people in the stands. And at least one unhappy person in the press box — me. And maybe some others, I dunno.
- GOAL, RSL 1-0 Houston, 29’ | Bobby Wood has done it, scoring a goal from the run of play. It’s his third in MLS this year, making him currently RSL’s leading goalscorer. And who nabbed the assist on the play? None other than Maikel Chang, who continues to impress week after week. It’s his fifth of the year — only two back from the four seven-assist players in the league.
- GOAL, RSL 2-0 Houston, 57’ | Sergio Cordova managed a strange ol’ goal, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper with a neat little bit of skill — but only after a slightly weak shot was deflected back into his path.
- 71’ | He’s back. Scott Caldwell returns to the Real Salt Lake lineup, replacing Jasper Löffelsend, who had a very good game. Also, Jefferson Savarino replaces Maikel Chang, who also had a really nice game.
- 76’ | Rubio Rubin enters for goalscorer Sergio Cordova. This is an interesting little lineup we’ve got out here right now.
- RSL is looking pretty tidy today. They’ve started playing the ball on the ground rather than launching everything (well — except for Zac MacMath; that’s another story.) Houston threatened at various times, but I don’t remember one shot that really stood out.
- 89’ | Nick Besler enters for Pablo Ruiz. Alright. Sure.
- GOAL, RSL 3-0 Houston, 90+3’ | It’s Justen Glad! From a free kick! He gets free of his mark, who doesn’t even try to follow him, and his header is perfectly placed. A truly excellent goal — and his third on the year.
Loading comments...