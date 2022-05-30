Royal Roundup: Controversy at UEFA CL final over fan treatment

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final, but the real story happened before the match outside the stadium. Authorities delayed the match for 4 hours for what was reported to be “late arriving fans”; reports from eyewitnesses, victims, media and video clips all appear to show French police harassing and mistreating thousands of Liverpool fans waiting to enter the stadium. Liverpool FC have called on UEFA to open an investigation into “these unacceptable issues”.

[Goal][FFT][Balls][Goal]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL][HOU][KSL][SN] Recap: RSL 3, Houston Dynamo 0.

[MLS] RSL home dominance continues.

[RSL] Quote Sheet for RSL’s 3-0 win over the Dynamo.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[MLS] Nashville SC snap the Colorado Rapids 23-game home undefeated streak.

[CFM][90M] CF Montreal change their crest... again. Will replace the ‘snowflake’ in 2023.

USA

[90M] Djordje Mihailovic was injured Saturday raising concerns about his availability for the USMNT camp this week.

[LU] US international player Brenden Aaronson has signed with Leeds United.

[90M][FRS] Sean Johnson replaces Zack Steffen on the USMNT roster after Steffen withdraws due to family concerns.

[USSP] US Open Cup round of 16 results.

INTERNATIONAL