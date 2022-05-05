Power Ranking Averages - Week 9 (5/5/22)

14 sites published this week. Once again sites published week 8 after I did so last week has been updated. Sports Club Stats is on drop warning after not updating since week 5.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

Sites Used

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.

Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list. Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

The full spreadsheeet is here.

2022 Power Ranking Average Team Wk 8 Wk 9 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Team Wk 8 Wk 9 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Atlanta United FC 18.38 19.25 11 25 3.29 14.5 Austin FC 7 4.83 1 8 2.36 13 Charlotte FC 22.92 23.58 21 28 2.02 24.4 Chicago Fire 16.38 18.58 13 23 2.98 14.7 Cincinnati (FC) 25.85 22.92 17 28 3.32 25.7 Colorado Rapids 16.31 13.42 9 16 2.09 11.2 Columbus Crew SC 16.69 13.58 6 19 3.55 10.1 D.C. United 22.15 24.67 21 27 1.79 19 Dallas (FC) 6.46 7.33 3 14 3.13 12 Houston Dynamo 16.85 18.33 13 24 2.98 20.2 Inter Miami CF 22.54 23.83 18 28 3.24 25.2 L.A. Galaxy 4.31 6.25 3 9 1.58 8.4 Los Angeles FC 1.15 1.08 1 2 0.36 3 Minnesota United FC 7.15 9.75 4 15 2.95 9.4 Montreal (CF) 13.77 11 4 20 3.94 19.6 Nashville SC 8.92 9.08 4 16 3.72 7.3 New England Revolution 19.77 17.42 7 23 4.78 12.7 New York City FC 7.62 6.25 2 12 3.13 10.6 New York RB 4.92 3.58 1 6 1.4 6.6 Orlando City SC 10.92 10.33 6 17 3.01 11.8 Philadelphia Union 2.31 2.83 2 5 1 3.5 Portland Timbers 13.62 17 13 24 3.07 12.5 Real Salt Lake 13.77 11.58 6 15 2.77 11.6 San Jose Earthquakes 24.38 25.17 21 28 2.09 24.5 Seattle Sounders FC 15 15.08 5 24 6.29 11.6 Sporting Kansas City 24.62 24 18 28 2.88 19.5 Toronto FC 14.69 17.83 9 24 4.05 18.3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 27.54 27.5 25 28 0.93 24.2

Highest Standard Deviation: Seattle Sounders 6.29

Lowest Standard Deviation: Los Angeles FC 0.36

Biggest Rise: FC Cincinnati up 5.

Biggest Fall: Portland Timbers down 5.

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.

This bias list is based on Season Average and not weekly ranking.

2022 Power Ranking Bias SITE BIAS AVG J-Sag 538 Who Scrd Mass Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP MLSNW WTR F-Boss Fr-Borg SITE BIAS AVG J-Sag 538 Who Scrd Mass Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP MLSNW WTR F-Boss Fr-Borg Atlanta United FC 14.5 1.7 -3.4 2.7 3.3 3.4 -0.9 -2.7 0.6 -0.9 -2 -0.6 -0.1 -1.8 -9.4 5.9 -1.1 1.9 Austin FC 13 3.3 1.6 -7.5 -5.3 5.8 -2.1 -8.6 -1 -11.4 6.7 2.3 2.3 -0.7 1 -1.6 6.7 -5.6 Charlotte FC 24.4 2.3 0.7 -1.6 0.2 2.4 -0.1 -0.8 -1.2 -0.7 1 -1.8 1.5 1.3 0.9 -1.4 -5 -3.8 Chicago Fire 14.7 4.3 3 -9.3 -2.1 4 0.3 -9.1 1 -2 5.9 -1.4 1.9 0.3 -2.1 -5.3 4.7 -0.7 Cincinnati (FC) 25.7 2 1.9 -1.8 0.1 2 0.1 -2.1 -1.5 -1.8 0.5 -1.7 0.9 -0.4 -2.3 0.3 2.3 -2.7 Colorado Rapids 11.2 -4.2 2.8 4.5 2.6 2.5 -0.5 2.4 -0.5 4.5 -3.9 -2.8 -2.8 -2.2 0.4 -2.4 -0.6 1.6 Columbus Crew SC 10.1 0.3 -3 -3.2 -2.9 -3.3 -1.3 -4.3 2.9 -3.1 6.4 2.3 0.4 -2.8 6.7 3.1 -2 9.3 D.C. United 19 1.6 0.8 -3.6 -0.6 3.6 0.9 -9.4 3.6 -6 -0.8 0.5 -1.8 2.3 2.8 -1.8 -2.3 4.2 Dallas (FC) 12 0.7 0.4 0.3 -0.4 -2.4 -2.6 3 0 -1.1 5.7 -1.6 1.6 1 0.6 -2.8 6.4 -5.2 Houston Dynamo 20.2 0.9 3.9 -1.2 0.1 -0.6 -2.9 -4.4 -0.5 -5.1 3.3 -1.4 0.9 -0.9 0.8 -2.2 5.5 -5.8 Inter Miami CF 25.2 0.8 1.4 0.1 0.7 0.7 -1.1 -1.4 -0.2 -0.3 0.8 -1.1 0.9 -0.5 -3 -0.8 -2.5 -2.4 L.A. Galaxy 8.4 2.4 -2.7 0.1 1.2 4.4 -3 -2 -1.6 -0.3 -2.3 2.4 2.4 1.6 -3.5 0 -0.3 -2.8 Los Angeles FC 3 1.3 -2 -0.2 0.3 0.6 -1.9 1 0.4 0 -1.7 0.1 3.6 0.3 -1 -1.2 11.6 -1.6 Minnesota United FC 9.4 -2 -0.5 -5.2 -3 -5 1.4 2.8 3.6 1.9 6 -0.3 -0.1 2.9 8.5 -1 1.2 -0.2 Montreal (CF) 19.6 -1.1 -1.3 5.7 0.5 2.6 0.4 4.4 -3.5 -0.2 1.7 -0.4 -1.1 -2.6 -7.2 3.4 1.3 -8.2 Nashville SC 7.3 -2.3 -0.1 5.9 -2.3 0.6 -2.9 4.1 -1.6 5.3 1.5 1 -5.5 4 2.4 0.7 -4.9 -1.1 New England Revolution 12.7 -0.7 -2.2 -1.2 3.9 -3.9 1 4.1 -0.5 5.2 -8.9 2.4 -0.3 -2.7 2.6 3.9 -8.6 12.7 New York City FC 10.6 4.1 -7.9 0.9 3.4 2.1 2.7 5.8 -5.6 4 -6.5 4.7 -1.2 -4.3 -1 5.2 -7.7 4.6 New York RB 6.6 -4.5 -2.6 -2 -1.8 1.1 -0.3 -2.4 2.2 -2.6 3.4 5.3 -2.5 3.4 6.5 1.6 -0.2 1.6 Orlando City SC 11.8 1.4 0.1 4.2 -1.5 -2.1 2 -1.4 0.6 -2.4 3.1 1.8 -0.3 2.2 -4.4 -6.6 1.5 -1.8 Philadelphia Union 3.5 -1.2 0.5 0.9 0.9 -1.3 0.9 3.7 -0.8 2.2 0.2 1.2 0 0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.5 -1.3 Portland Timbers 12.5 -0.6 4.8 -3.4 1.5 -5 -1.9 5.9 1.8 2.8 -2 -1.9 2.2 4.5 -0.4 -2.5 -7.1 5.3 Real Salt Lake 11.6 -2 4.7 -0.4 -1.9 0.4 -0.8 -5.4 4 -1.7 4.4 -3.4 -2.7 -0.9 0.6 -1.6 1.7 0.2 San Jose Earthquakes 24.5 -1.6 0.7 -1.4 -2.1 -1.8 0.9 0.1 1.8 0.1 1.9 -1.7 -1 0.8 2.1 -1.1 1.2 0.3 Seattle Sounders FC 11.6 -4.2 -1.9 11.6 3.3 -2.5 6.2 10 -8.2 9.7 -8.9 1.7 -0.8 -4.6 -4.2 3.2 -2 0 Sporting Kansas City 19.5 -5.3 -0.5 4.7 3 -3.3 3.6 1.9 2.4 3.9 -8.9 -1.7 -0.9 -2.2 1.9 0.1 -2.8 4.7 Toronto FC 18.3 5.5 1.9 -4.8 -3.1 -2.1 0.5 1.3 2 -1.6 -6 -0.8 4.3 0.7 2.1 -0.5 7 -4.5 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 24.2 -2 -0.2 -0.7 2.3 -2 2.2 0 0.7 2.7 -0.3 -2.8 -0.9 1.8 -0.8 2 -2.8 2.2 Most Bias VS 5.5 4.8 11.6 3.9 5.8 6.2 10 4 9.7 6.7 5.3 4.3 4.5 8.5 5.2 11.6 12.7 Most Bias FOR -5.3 -7.9 -9.3 -5.3 -5 -3 -9.4 -8.2 -11.4 -8.9 -3.4 -5.5 -4.6 -7.2 -6.6 -8.6 -8.2 WEEK ACCURACY Exact 1 off 2 off 3 off 4 off 5 off 6 off 7+ off Jeff Sagarin 1 7 6 6 4 1 2 1 FiveThirtyEight 6 5 6 6 1 2 2 0 Who Scored 4 5 3 4 4 1 0 7 LEAST ACCURATE ESPN 5 7 8 5 0 1 1 1 Massey 11 6 4 5 1 0 1 0 MOST ACCURATE Sonny Moore 6 13 1 2 3 1 1 1 Versus Sports Simulator 5 9 3 3 5 2 0 1 Simmons Ratings 9 11 2 2 3 0 1 0 MLS Network 3 5 7 4 5 2 1 1 MLS Soccer 8 6 6 4 1 1 1 1 Freeborg Power Index 5 5 8 4 1 3 1 1 Sports Club Stats NA Coach & Crew 4 6 10 3 2 2 0 1 Betting Odds 6 3 5 6 3 1 1 3 US Soccer Players 6 7 6 3 3 1 0 2 MLS Fantasy Boss 2 4 5 2 2 3 6 4 Wk 8 Waking The Red 3 5 6 4 6 1 1 2 Wk 8

Worst weekly ratings bias