Power Ranking Averages - Week 9 (5/5/22)

14 sites published this week. Once again sites published week 8 after I did so last week has been updated. Sports Club Stats is on drop warning after not updating since week 5.
Sites Used
- Jeff Sagarin
- Five Thirty Eight (Proj. points)
- Who Scored
- ESPN
- Massey
- Sonny Moore Rankings
- MLS
- Verses Sports Simulator
- Simmons Ratings
- Freeborg Power Index
- MLS Network
- Betting Odds (avg. of mult. sites)
- Sports Club Stats - No ranking wk 6-9 (drop warning)
- Coach & Crew
- Waking the Red - No ranking wk 9.
- US Soccer Players (monthly)
- MLS Fantasy Boss - No ranking wk 9. (usually publishes Friday)
You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.
Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.
I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.
- Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list.
- Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.
All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.
The full spreadsheeet is here.
2022 Power Ranking Average
|Team
|Wk 8
|Wk 9
|Wk Best
|Wk Worst
|Std. Dev
|2021 Avg
|Team
|Wk 8
|Wk 9
|Wk Best
|Wk Worst
|Std. Dev
|2021 Avg
|Atlanta United FC
|18.38
|19.25
|11
|25
|3.29
|14.5
|Austin FC
|7
|4.83
|1
|8
|2.36
|13
|Charlotte FC
|22.92
|23.58
|21
|28
|2.02
|24.4
|Chicago Fire
|16.38
|18.58
|13
|23
|2.98
|14.7
|Cincinnati (FC)
|25.85
|22.92
|17
|28
|3.32
|25.7
|Colorado Rapids
|16.31
|13.42
|9
|16
|2.09
|11.2
|Columbus Crew SC
|16.69
|13.58
|6
|19
|3.55
|10.1
|D.C. United
|22.15
|24.67
|21
|27
|1.79
|19
|Dallas (FC)
|6.46
|7.33
|3
|14
|3.13
|12
|Houston Dynamo
|16.85
|18.33
|13
|24
|2.98
|20.2
|Inter Miami CF
|22.54
|23.83
|18
|28
|3.24
|25.2
|L.A. Galaxy
|4.31
|6.25
|3
|9
|1.58
|8.4
|Los Angeles FC
|1.15
|1.08
|1
|2
|0.36
|3
|Minnesota United FC
|7.15
|9.75
|4
|15
|2.95
|9.4
|Montreal (CF)
|13.77
|11
|4
|20
|3.94
|19.6
|Nashville SC
|8.92
|9.08
|4
|16
|3.72
|7.3
|New England Revolution
|19.77
|17.42
|7
|23
|4.78
|12.7
|New York City FC
|7.62
|6.25
|2
|12
|3.13
|10.6
|New York RB
|4.92
|3.58
|1
|6
|1.4
|6.6
|Orlando City SC
|10.92
|10.33
|6
|17
|3.01
|11.8
|Philadelphia Union
|2.31
|2.83
|2
|5
|1
|3.5
|Portland Timbers
|13.62
|17
|13
|24
|3.07
|12.5
|Real Salt Lake
|13.77
|11.58
|6
|15
|2.77
|11.6
|San Jose Earthquakes
|24.38
|25.17
|21
|28
|2.09
|24.5
|Seattle Sounders FC
|15
|15.08
|5
|24
|6.29
|11.6
|Sporting Kansas City
|24.62
|24
|18
|28
|2.88
|19.5
|Toronto FC
|14.69
|17.83
|9
|24
|4.05
|18.3
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|27.54
|27.5
|25
|28
|0.93
|24.2
- Highest Standard Deviation: Seattle Sounders 6.29
- Lowest Standard Deviation: Los Angeles FC 0.36
- Biggest Rise: FC Cincinnati up 5.
- Biggest Fall: Portland Timbers down 5.
Site Bias
All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.
This bias list is based on Season Average and not weekly ranking.
2022 Power Ranking Bias
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|J-Sag
|538
|Who Scrd
|Mass
|Sonny
|ESPN
|SCS
|MLS
|Co+Cr
|Odds
|VSS
|Simmons
|USSP
|MLSNW
|WTR
|F-Boss
|Fr-Borg
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|J-Sag
|538
|Who Scrd
|Mass
|Sonny
|ESPN
|SCS
|MLS
|Co+Cr
|Odds
|VSS
|Simmons
|USSP
|MLSNW
|WTR
|F-Boss
|Fr-Borg
|Atlanta United FC
|14.5
|1.7
|-3.4
|2.7
|3.3
|3.4
|-0.9
|-2.7
|0.6
|-0.9
|-2
|-0.6
|-0.1
|-1.8
|-9.4
|5.9
|-1.1
|1.9
|Austin FC
|13
|3.3
|1.6
|-7.5
|-5.3
|5.8
|-2.1
|-8.6
|-1
|-11.4
|6.7
|2.3
|2.3
|-0.7
|1
|-1.6
|6.7
|-5.6
|Charlotte FC
|24.4
|2.3
|0.7
|-1.6
|0.2
|2.4
|-0.1
|-0.8
|-1.2
|-0.7
|1
|-1.8
|1.5
|1.3
|0.9
|-1.4
|-5
|-3.8
|Chicago Fire
|14.7
|4.3
|3
|-9.3
|-2.1
|4
|0.3
|-9.1
|1
|-2
|5.9
|-1.4
|1.9
|0.3
|-2.1
|-5.3
|4.7
|-0.7
|Cincinnati (FC)
|25.7
|2
|1.9
|-1.8
|0.1
|2
|0.1
|-2.1
|-1.5
|-1.8
|0.5
|-1.7
|0.9
|-0.4
|-2.3
|0.3
|2.3
|-2.7
|Colorado Rapids
|11.2
|-4.2
|2.8
|4.5
|2.6
|2.5
|-0.5
|2.4
|-0.5
|4.5
|-3.9
|-2.8
|-2.8
|-2.2
|0.4
|-2.4
|-0.6
|1.6
|Columbus Crew SC
|10.1
|0.3
|-3
|-3.2
|-2.9
|-3.3
|-1.3
|-4.3
|2.9
|-3.1
|6.4
|2.3
|0.4
|-2.8
|6.7
|3.1
|-2
|9.3
|D.C. United
|19
|1.6
|0.8
|-3.6
|-0.6
|3.6
|0.9
|-9.4
|3.6
|-6
|-0.8
|0.5
|-1.8
|2.3
|2.8
|-1.8
|-2.3
|4.2
|Dallas (FC)
|12
|0.7
|0.4
|0.3
|-0.4
|-2.4
|-2.6
|3
|0
|-1.1
|5.7
|-1.6
|1.6
|1
|0.6
|-2.8
|6.4
|-5.2
|Houston Dynamo
|20.2
|0.9
|3.9
|-1.2
|0.1
|-0.6
|-2.9
|-4.4
|-0.5
|-5.1
|3.3
|-1.4
|0.9
|-0.9
|0.8
|-2.2
|5.5
|-5.8
|Inter Miami CF
|25.2
|0.8
|1.4
|0.1
|0.7
|0.7
|-1.1
|-1.4
|-0.2
|-0.3
|0.8
|-1.1
|0.9
|-0.5
|-3
|-0.8
|-2.5
|-2.4
|L.A. Galaxy
|8.4
|2.4
|-2.7
|0.1
|1.2
|4.4
|-3
|-2
|-1.6
|-0.3
|-2.3
|2.4
|2.4
|1.6
|-3.5
|0
|-0.3
|-2.8
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|1.3
|-2
|-0.2
|0.3
|0.6
|-1.9
|1
|0.4
|0
|-1.7
|0.1
|3.6
|0.3
|-1
|-1.2
|11.6
|-1.6
|Minnesota United FC
|9.4
|-2
|-0.5
|-5.2
|-3
|-5
|1.4
|2.8
|3.6
|1.9
|6
|-0.3
|-0.1
|2.9
|8.5
|-1
|1.2
|-0.2
|Montreal (CF)
|19.6
|-1.1
|-1.3
|5.7
|0.5
|2.6
|0.4
|4.4
|-3.5
|-0.2
|1.7
|-0.4
|-1.1
|-2.6
|-7.2
|3.4
|1.3
|-8.2
|Nashville SC
|7.3
|-2.3
|-0.1
|5.9
|-2.3
|0.6
|-2.9
|4.1
|-1.6
|5.3
|1.5
|1
|-5.5
|4
|2.4
|0.7
|-4.9
|-1.1
|New England Revolution
|12.7
|-0.7
|-2.2
|-1.2
|3.9
|-3.9
|1
|4.1
|-0.5
|5.2
|-8.9
|2.4
|-0.3
|-2.7
|2.6
|3.9
|-8.6
|12.7
|New York City FC
|10.6
|4.1
|-7.9
|0.9
|3.4
|2.1
|2.7
|5.8
|-5.6
|4
|-6.5
|4.7
|-1.2
|-4.3
|-1
|5.2
|-7.7
|4.6
|New York RB
|6.6
|-4.5
|-2.6
|-2
|-1.8
|1.1
|-0.3
|-2.4
|2.2
|-2.6
|3.4
|5.3
|-2.5
|3.4
|6.5
|1.6
|-0.2
|1.6
|Orlando City SC
|11.8
|1.4
|0.1
|4.2
|-1.5
|-2.1
|2
|-1.4
|0.6
|-2.4
|3.1
|1.8
|-0.3
|2.2
|-4.4
|-6.6
|1.5
|-1.8
|Philadelphia Union
|3.5
|-1.2
|0.5
|0.9
|0.9
|-1.3
|0.9
|3.7
|-0.8
|2.2
|0.2
|1.2
|0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.1
|-0.5
|-1.3
|Portland Timbers
|12.5
|-0.6
|4.8
|-3.4
|1.5
|-5
|-1.9
|5.9
|1.8
|2.8
|-2
|-1.9
|2.2
|4.5
|-0.4
|-2.5
|-7.1
|5.3
|Real Salt Lake
|11.6
|-2
|4.7
|-0.4
|-1.9
|0.4
|-0.8
|-5.4
|4
|-1.7
|4.4
|-3.4
|-2.7
|-0.9
|0.6
|-1.6
|1.7
|0.2
|San Jose Earthquakes
|24.5
|-1.6
|0.7
|-1.4
|-2.1
|-1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|1.8
|0.1
|1.9
|-1.7
|-1
|0.8
|2.1
|-1.1
|1.2
|0.3
|Seattle Sounders FC
|11.6
|-4.2
|-1.9
|11.6
|3.3
|-2.5
|6.2
|10
|-8.2
|9.7
|-8.9
|1.7
|-0.8
|-4.6
|-4.2
|3.2
|-2
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|19.5
|-5.3
|-0.5
|4.7
|3
|-3.3
|3.6
|1.9
|2.4
|3.9
|-8.9
|-1.7
|-0.9
|-2.2
|1.9
|0.1
|-2.8
|4.7
|Toronto FC
|18.3
|5.5
|1.9
|-4.8
|-3.1
|-2.1
|0.5
|1.3
|2
|-1.6
|-6
|-0.8
|4.3
|0.7
|2.1
|-0.5
|7
|-4.5
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|24.2
|-2
|-0.2
|-0.7
|2.3
|-2
|2.2
|0
|0.7
|2.7
|-0.3
|-2.8
|-0.9
|1.8
|-0.8
|2
|-2.8
|2.2
|Most Bias
|VS
|5.5
|4.8
|11.6
|3.9
|5.8
|6.2
|10
|4
|9.7
|6.7
|5.3
|4.3
|4.5
|8.5
|5.2
|11.6
|12.7
|Most Bias
|FOR
|-5.3
|-7.9
|-9.3
|-5.3
|-5
|-3
|-9.4
|-8.2
|-11.4
|-8.9
|-3.4
|-5.5
|-4.6
|-7.2
|-6.6
|-8.6
|-8.2
|WEEK ACCURACY
|Exact
|1 off
|2 off
|3 off
|4 off
|5 off
|6 off
|7+ off
|Jeff Sagarin
|1
|7
|6
|6
|4
|1
|2
|1
|FiveThirtyEight
|6
|5
|6
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Who Scored
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|7
|LEAST ACCURATE
|ESPN
|5
|7
|8
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Massey
|11
|6
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|MOST ACCURATE
|Sonny Moore
|6
|13
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Versus Sports Simulator
|5
|9
|3
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|Simmons Ratings
|9
|11
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|MLS Network
|3
|5
|7
|4
|5
|2
|1
|1
|MLS Soccer
|8
|6
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Freeborg Power Index
|5
|5
|8
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Sports Club Stats
|NA
|Coach & Crew
|4
|6
|10
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Betting Odds
|6
|3
|5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|US Soccer Players
|6
|7
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|MLS Fantasy Boss
|2
|4
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Wk 8
|Waking The Red
|3
|5
|6
|4
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Wk 8
Worst weekly ratings bias
- Jeff Sagarin - Sporting Kansas City 7 higher than avg.
- Five Thirty Eight - Columbus Crew 6 higher; FC Cincinnati 6 lower than avg.
- Who Scored - Toronto FC, New England Revolution 9 higher; CF Montreal, Seattle Sounders 9 lower than avg.
- Massey - San Jose Earthquakes 6 higher than avg.
- Sonny Moore Rankings - New York City FC 7 lower than avg.
- ESPN - Seattle Sounders 8 lower than avg.
- Verses Sports Simulator - Seattle Sounders 7 lower than avg.
- Betting Odds - New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders 10 higher than avg.
- Simmons Ratings - New England Revolution 6 lower than avg.
- MLS Network - Atlanta United 10 higher than avg.
- MLS - Seattle Sounders 10 higher than average.
- Freeborg Power Index - CF Montreal 7 higher than avg.
- Sports Club Stats - NA
- Coach & Crew - Seattle Sounders 8 lower than avg.
- Waking the Red - (WK 8) Houston Dynamo 8 higher than avg.
- US Soccer Players - Nashville SC, Portland Timbers 8 lower than avg.
- MLS Fantasy Boss - (WK 8) New England Revolution 12 higher than avg.
