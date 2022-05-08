RSL loses 2-0 to Nashville with listless showing on road

Despite the return of Anderson Julio to Real Salt Lake, late heroics weren’t on order in the team’s first visit to Nashville SC’s brand new stadium. The visitors never competed, and the 2-0 loss was as just a result as you could have seen.

23’ Zac MacMath has been tested multiple times in the last few minutes, with Hany Mukhtar finding holes in the RSL defense for a shot saved at the near post, and Dax McCarty tested him from distance. It’s not looking pretty out there, folks.

Halftime thoughts: This is bad from RSL. There’s nothing good happening in the attacking half of the field. I know a point on the road is generally considered an acceptable result, but I think it’s OK if you sometimes try to attack once or twice. We haven’t even see one meaningful attack, if we’re being honest.

Meram: “We’ve gotta be better, we’ve gotta be brave. We can’t go long every time we make 1-2 passes. If we defend like that for 90 minutes, they’re going to punish us.” #RSL — Matt Montgomery (@TheCrossbarRSL) May 8, 2022