Royal Roundup: Chelsea FC finally get a new owner

LA Dodgers/LA Lakers co-owners Todd Boehly, Mark Walter; Swiss businessman Hansjörg Wyss, and Clearlake Capital won the UK Government mandated bid to replace Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich as owner of Chelsea FC. The purchase price is rumored to be $4.9 Billion.
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [MLS] RSL’s new ownership is re-energizing the franchise.
- [RSL] The RSL Academy teams went undefeated vs Colorado Rapids.
- [MLS] Recap: Nashville SC 2, RSL 0.
- [RSL] Real Monarchs fall 4-2 vs Sporting Kansas City II.
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [MLS] FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira has passed his father David as the top goalscorer for the team with his 25th on Saturday.
- [90M][SI] USMNT and Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson suffers Achilles injury vs Chicago Fire.
- [NWSL][FRS] North Carolina Courage defeated Washington Spirit 2-1 to win the NWSL Challenge Cup.
- [SI][SW] Seattle Sounders win Concacaf Champions League in front of record crowd.
- [SSD][TS] Inter Miami CF stadium plan finally approved. The 25,000 seat stadium will be built in place of the current Melreese Golf Course.
USA
- [90M] USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter addresses the team’s goalkeeping situation.
- [SW][FRS] The U-17 USWNT advanced to the final vs Mexico, and both teams have earned berths in the U-17 World Cup in India.
- [SW] U-20 USWNT will face Ghana, Netherlands and Japan in the U20 Women’s World Cup.
INTERNATIONAL
- [TG] Real Madrid score 3 late goals to knock Manchester City out of the UEFA Champions League.
- [WAGNH] Bournemouth and Fulham earn promotion to the Premier League.
- [TG] Sam Kerr scored a brace as Chelsea FC Women beat Manchester United Women 4-2 to win the WSL title.
- [USAT] Diego Maradona’s “hand of god” jersey sold for $9.3 million at auction, the highest price for any piece of sports memorabilia.
