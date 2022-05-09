 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Royal Roundup: Chelsea FC finally get a new owner

NAS vs RSL recap and lowlights, Sounders win CCL, Miami stadium approved, Maradona’s “hand of God” jersey sets record at auction, and more...

By Kreg Asay
/ new
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts

Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

LA Dodgers/LA Lakers co-owners Todd Boehly, Mark Walter; Swiss businessman Hansjörg Wyss, and Clearlake Capital won the UK Government mandated bid to replace Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich as owner of Chelsea FC. The purchase price is rumored to be $4.9 Billion.

[CFC][ITV][CBS][SI]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

MLS / USL / NWSL

USA

  • [90M] USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter addresses the team’s goalkeeping situation.
  • [SW][FRS] The U-17 USWNT advanced to the final vs Mexico, and both teams have earned berths in the U-17 World Cup in India.
  • [SW] U-20 USWNT will face Ghana, Netherlands and Japan in the U20 Women’s World Cup.

INTERNATIONAL

  • [TG] Real Madrid score 3 late goals to knock Manchester City out of the UEFA Champions League.
  • [WAGNH] Bournemouth and Fulham earn promotion to the Premier League.
  • [TG] Sam Kerr scored a brace as Chelsea FC Women beat Manchester United Women 4-2 to win the WSL title.
  • [USAT] Diego Maradona’s “hand of god” jersey sold for $9.3 million at auction, the highest price for any piece of sports memorabilia.

More From RSL Soapbox

Loading comments...