Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes match preview

What RSL needs to do to win

Real Salt Lake does not usually beat San Jose Earthquakes, but there’s an important difference this year that hasn’t been the case for, well, a long time. That difference? Chris Wondolowski. That guy’s retired now. Cue all the excited emojis.

Also, I’d love to see Jefferson Savarino start. Maybe that’ll help.

Match details and forecast

When: 7:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight

Where: Rio Tinto Stadium; Sandy, Utah

Weather: 80 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy with a 15% chance of precipitation around kickoff.

Injuries and Absences

Out

Aaron Herrera (suspended) received a red card in RSL’s loss to Vancouver

(suspended) received a red card in RSL’s loss to Vancouver Zack Farnsworth (ankle) is still out.

(ankle) is still out. Bret Halsey (ankle) is still out.

(ankle) is still out. Damir Kreilach (back) is still out, almost certainly for most of the season.

International Duty

Rubio Rubin is listed as out for international duty, but he was also at training today. What does that mean? I have no idea.

is listed as out for international duty, but he was also at training today. What does that mean? I have no idea. David Ochoa is listed as out, although he was at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday night to watch Chivas and Santos Laguna. So, uh. Weird.

is listed as out, although he was at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday night to watch Chivas and Santos Laguna. So, uh. Weird. Diego Luna is out with the U.S. under-20s, as is Jaziel Orozco.

Questionable

Jonathan Menendez is listed as questionable, but players and coaches have talked about how sharp he’s been in training — I don’t know what exactly that means, though.

On assignment with Real Monarchs

Gavin Beavers

Julio Benitez

Jeff Dewsnup

Chris Garcia

Axel Kei

Bode Hidalgo (Bode Davis, per RSL communications, was adopted by his step-father and changed his last name)

Erik Holt

Jude Wellings

Predicted Lineup and Formation

4-2-4 / 4-4-2

MacMath

Brody, Glad, Silva, Kablan

Ruiz, Löffelsend

Savarino, Cordova, Wood, Meram

Last ten matches