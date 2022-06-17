Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes match preview

What RSL needs to do to win
Real Salt Lake does not usually beat San Jose Earthquakes, but there’s an important difference this year that hasn’t been the case for, well, a long time. That difference? Chris Wondolowski. That guy’s retired now. Cue all the excited emojis.
Also, I’d love to see Jefferson Savarino start. Maybe that’ll help.
Match details and forecast
- When: 7:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight
- Where: Rio Tinto Stadium; Sandy, Utah
- Weather: 80 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy with a 15% chance of precipitation around kickoff.
Injuries and Absences
Out
- Aaron Herrera (suspended) received a red card in RSL’s loss to Vancouver
- Zack Farnsworth (ankle) is still out.
- Bret Halsey (ankle) is still out.
- Damir Kreilach (back) is still out, almost certainly for most of the season.
International Duty
- Rubio Rubin is listed as out for international duty, but he was also at training today. What does that mean? I have no idea.
- David Ochoa is listed as out, although he was at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday night to watch Chivas and Santos Laguna. So, uh. Weird.
- Diego Luna is out with the U.S. under-20s, as is Jaziel Orozco.
Questionable
- Jonathan Menendez is listed as questionable, but players and coaches have talked about how sharp he’s been in training — I don’t know what exactly that means, though.
On assignment with Real Monarchs
- Gavin Beavers
- Julio Benitez
- Jeff Dewsnup
- Chris Garcia
- Axel Kei
- Bode Hidalgo (Bode Davis, per RSL communications, was adopted by his step-father and changed his last name)
- Erik Holt
- Jude Wellings
Predicted Lineup and Formation
4-2-4 / 4-4-2
MacMath
Brody, Glad, Silva, Kablan
Ruiz, Löffelsend
Savarino, Cordova, Wood, Meram
Last ten matches
- Sat., Oct 30, 2021: Real Salt Lake 3-4 San Jose Earthquakes
- Wed., Sep 15, 2021: San Jose Earthquakes 3-4 Real Salt Lake
- Fri., May 7, 2021: Real Salt Lake 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes
- Wed., Oct 28, 2020: San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 Real Salt Lake
- Mon., Jul 27, 2020: San Jose Earthquakes 5-2 Real Salt Lake
- Wed., Sep 11, 2019: Real Salt Lake 1-0 San Jose Earthquakes
- Sat., Jul 6, 2019: San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Real Salt Lake
- Sat., Jul 28, 2018: San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Real Salt Lake
- Sat., Jun 23, 2018: Real Salt Lake 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes
- Wed., Aug 23, 2017: Real Salt Lake 4-0 San Jose Earthquakes
