What we’re watching in Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes

How to watch When : Saturday, June 17 | 7:30 p.m. MT

: Saturday, June 17 | 7:30 p.m. MT Where : Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT

: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT Television broadcast: KMYU

KMYU Digital Streaming : KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market)

: KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: English - ESPN700 AM radio. Spanish - KBMG Latino 106.3 FM, La Gran D 102.3 FM and KTUB 1600 AM.

Real Salt Lake have impressed this season, even after a disappointing end to their last game. RSL sit in third place in the western conference, but have played one game more than most teams. They host the San Jose Earthquakes, who are in rough shape. The Quakes are 13th in the conference, with just three wins to their name this season — RSL have more than double that. But Real have struggled against San Jose over the years. Now that Wondo has retired, RSL should pick up all three points at him.

Löeffelsend and Ruiz

RSL picked up Jasper Löeffelsend with the 81st overall pick of the 2022 MLS Superdraft. He was briefly signed with the Monarchs before joining the first team and he’s impressed. His pairing with Pablo Ruiz has provided much better-than-expected results, which is incredible given his draft pick number and original contract. The middle still isn’t the strongest part of RSL’s game, but watch for what Jasper brings to the table and how he works with Pablo.

Replacing Aaron

Aaron Herrera has been a fantastic player for RSL over the years. Receiving to yellow cards in RSL’s last game is disappointing but it happens. That does open things up on the backline. We’re likely to see Andrew Brody return to his favorite side on the right and, ideally, see Chris Kablan get a start. Kablan has only logged three minutes for RSL thus far, though he has seen more time with the Monarchs. He did leave Friday’s practice early due to a knock, so hopefully he’s good to go tonight.

Time for a Savarino start

Venezuelan super-star Jefferson Savarino has now been with the team for over a month, and it’s time he gets a start. Chang has generally impressed this season, but we all want to see what Jefferson can do will a full 90, or at least a starting 60.

RSL player availability

Out: Farnsworth (right ankle), Halsey (ankle), Kreilach (back)

Questionable: Menendez (adductor)

Suspended: Herrera (red card)

International Duty: Ochoa (Mexico), Rubin (Guatemala), Luna (U-20 United States), Orozco (U-20 US alternate)

With the Monarchs: Dewsnup, Garcia, Bode “Davis” Hidalgo, Beavers, Benitez, Wellings, Kei, Holt