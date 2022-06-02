Kreilach undergoes surgery, Mastroeni says — may not play again in 2022

Real Salt Lake’s captain, Damir Kreilach, may have already seen his final minutes of 2022, with coach Pablo Mastroeni saying today that the midfielder has undergone a surgery for a back issue that had kept him out of contention since mid-April.

Dami had a successful surgery this morning and will begin his recovery. Looking at a 3 month minimum recovery

Anderson Julio has trained all week and is expected to travel to Vancouver this weekend.

Kreilach, 33, last played in RSL’s 6-0 loss to New York City FC on April 17. He played 90 minutes in that match after missing several games earlier in the season with a calf injury.

No official release has emerged on the timeframe for recovery, but odds are not in Kreilach’s favor for a 2022 return. A three-month recovery per Mastroeni would put Kreilach returning at earliest in early September; RSL’s final regular season game falls on Oct. 9, so the timeframe is very narrow.