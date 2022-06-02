RSL officially signs Diego Luna through 2024

Real Salt Lake announced the signing of Diego Luna today, bringing the attacking midfielder officially into the fold from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive. News of the deal was broken by Tom Bogert yesterday.

Luna, 18, played at the San Jose Earthquakes academy; as a result, RSL traded with the Bay Area club for his homegrown rights, sending $50,000 in general allocation money their way.

RSL also spent a reported $250,000 in acquiring Luna from El Paso Locomotive.

Luna, via a Real Salt Lake press release

“I believe Real Salt Lake is an historic club with an amazing and vibrant fan base; I am grateful for the faith RSL has in me and my abilities, and I look forward to contributing to the team. After speaking with the front office about their strong interest and plan for me, I am convinced this was the right move for my career. I will forever be grateful to El Paso for giving me my first professional contract, and the opportunity to showcase myself as I face new challenges.”

RSL technical director Kurt Schmid