Royal Roundup: World Cup 2026 venues announced by FIFA

FIFA announced the host cities for the joint Canada / Mexico / USA World Cup in 2026. The competition is growing to 48 teams playing 80 games, with 16 venues being selected. For Canada the cities of Vancouver (B.C. Place) and Toronto (BMO Field) were picked. Mexico had Guadalajara (Estadio Akron), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA) and Mexico City (Estadio Azteca) selected. USA has the remaining 11 sites spread across East, Central and West.

In the East; Boston (Gillette Stadium), Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Miami (Hard Rock Stadium) and New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium) were all picked. Two stadiums were selected in Texas: Dallas (AT&T Stadium) and Houston (NRG Stadium), with Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium) as the other central stadium. West coast viewers will get to pick from Seattle (Lumen Field), San Francisco (Levi Stadium) and Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium).

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[KSL][DN][SJE] Recap: RSL 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0.

[MLS] RSL off to the best start in club history.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[SSD] A new USL-C team for Des Moines will be delayed until 2025.

[Goal][90M] With 2 games left until his contract expires, Carlos Vela may be leaving Los Angeles FC.

[90M] Columbus Crew aiming to sign Watford forward Cucho Hernandez for club-record fee.

[SBI] Recaps of Saturday’s MLS games.

USA

[SW][FRS] The US U-20 Men’s team overwhelmed St. Kitts & Nevis 10-0 in the opening match of the Concacaf U-20 championship.

[USSP] The USMNT tied El Salvador 1-1 in a wet match on the road.

[FRS] USA is planning to put in bids to host either the 2027 or 2031 Women’s World Cup.

INTERNATIONAL