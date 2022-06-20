Player Ratings: RSL 2-0 San Jose

Zac MacMath - 5 MacMath had a slower night with RSL’s defense doing a lot of the work in front of him. He was only forced to make one save.

Justen Glad - 6 Glad once again brought stability to the back line and played with smarts and skill.

Andrew Brody - 5.5 Brody helped get the shutout and was providing service with both feet.

Marcelo Silva - 6.5 Silva was the opening goal-scorer and deftly slotted the ball past the keeper with good placement. He was also a beast on the defensive side as per usual.

Tate Schmitt - 5.5 Schmitt got the start last minute and held things down with just a bit of support on his side from Meram and others. He was credited with an assist even though it’s hard to tell if it was intentional or more of a deflection.

Scott Caldwell - 5.5 Calwell returned to the starting lineup replacing Pablo Ruiz who was just returning from Argentina. He did an admirable job and played like the veteran he is.

Jasper Loeffelsend - 6 Loeffelsend continued his streak of starts and once again put in a full shift of hard work. Maybe more importantly, he was very efficient with the ball.

Jefferson Savarino - 8 Savarino had a fantastic showing in his first start since returning to Utah. He provided good service on set pieces and picked up an assist finding Silva and later had a goal that raised eyebrows with just how difficult it was to do. He lived up to all expectations in this game.

Justin Meram - 6 Meram contributed a lot on defense and had a few moments on offense where he pushed the ball forward to find others in good spaces.

Sergio Cordova - 6 Cordova got in good positions to score and had a few shots. Unfortunately none of them ended up in the net.

Bobby Wood - 5 Wood came off with an apparent injury after only playing about 20 minutes when the game was still finding its rhythm.

Substitutes

Rubio Rubin - 6 Nobody was more unlucky in this game than Rubin. He got about as close to scoring without doing it as you possibly can. He was lively and threatened a lot coming off a successful international trip with Guatemala.

Nick Besler - 5.5 Besler came on to help close out the game and did provide some solid reinforcement.

Everton Luiz - 5.5 As a later substitution, Luiz was able to use his energy and fierce play to his advantage to lock out San Jose.

Maikel Chang - N/A

Anderson Julio - N/A