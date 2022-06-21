RSL vs. San Jose: Player of the Match

Well, that was a fun match. Also, note to self, don’t yell too loud in excitement when RSL scores — I need a voice the next day. On a night that Garth Brooks took over the city, RSL still packed the RIOT for a great match.

And with a tribute to all the dads out there, Mr. Brody got in on the action and the players brought their kids out to the field. Nice job RSL, and happy Father’s Day to the dads out there!

Anyone else glad that Chris Wondolowski wasn’t able to sub in and score 3 goals in the last 5 minutes to help San Jose win? Me too. Although, it would have been fun to see how he would have fared with how our defense is playing. Our defense has been solid. Marcelo Silva has stepped up as captain and a monster in the middle. Gone are most of the hot-headed yellows he used to get.

What RSL did not do was a good job holding possession. And when Everton Luiz came on, he lost no time in getting an ill advised yellow. For the amount of time we held the ball, we did get a lot of good shots off. Call Jefferson Savarino’s first goal offsides or not, the point was, it was a perfect finish — something we have been missing.

And that brings us to our player of the match: Jefferson Savarino. He had 4 key passes, an assist, a goal, and a near-goal. He really has made a huge difference since coming back to the team. In his first start since returning, he was the difference-maker and constantly threatening. Take a bow, Savarino, and welcome back!