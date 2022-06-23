Power Ranking Averages - Week 15 (6/23/22)

15 of 18 sites published rankings. Broadway Sports has been added, they started publishing again in week 10, so rankings have been retroactively changed to include their scores.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

Sites Used

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.

Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list. Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

The full spreadsheeet is here.

2022 Power Ranking Average Place Team Wk 14.5 Wk 15 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2022 Avg Place Team Wk 14.5 Wk 15 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2022 Avg 15 Atlanta United FC 18.78 15.31 7 22 4.06 15.3 4 Austin FC 7.33 4.85 3 13 2.43 10.8 19 Charlotte FC 21.11 19.69 15 25 2.6 23.3 26 Chicago Fire 26.56 25.23 19 28 2.56 18.5 16 Cincinnati (FC) 17.44 16.38 13 21 2.13 22.2 14 Colorado Rapids 16.67 15.15 13 19 2.02 12.5 17 Columbus Crew SC 13.89 16.85 8 23 3.62 11.9 28 D.C. United 26.11 26.85 23 28 1.72 20.9 7 Dallas (FC) 4 7.38 3 12 2.32 9.5 21 Houston Dynamo 18.11 20.62 17 25 2.38 19.7 23 Inter Miami CF 21.44 22.69 19 27 2.25 24.4 8 L.A. Galaxy 7 8.38 6 13 2.29 8.1 1 Los Angeles FC 1.78 1.46 1 3 0.83 2.5 17 Minnesota United FC 13.11 16.85 5 21 4.06 11.2 9 Montreal (CF) 8 9.46 8 19 2.75 15.3 10 Nashville SC 7.11 9.92 6 15 2.48 7.7 13 New England Revolution 12.22 11.92 5 16 2.94 13.3 2 New York City FC 2.11 2.15 1 6 1.29 7.9 6 New York RB 8.44 5.92 3 11 2.34 6.5 12 Orlando City SC 12.56 11.85 8 22 3.53 11.8 3 Philadelphia Union 2.44 3.31 1 7 1.59 3.2 20 Portland Timbers 20.22 20.38 10 24 3.56 14.5 5 Real Salt Lake 8.67 5.69 1 10 2.77 10.7 24 San Jose Earthquakes 22.11 24.46 21 27 1.99 23.9 11 Seattle Sounders FC 14.22 10.77 3 15 3.52 12.7 27 Sporting Kansas City 27.78 26 23 28 1.62 22 25 Toronto FC 21.89 24.92 18 28 3.18 20.3 22 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 23.44 20.92 15 26 3.42 24.4

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.

This bias list is based on Season Average and not weekly ranking.