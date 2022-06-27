Grab Bag: Projected points and Oracle standings

17 games down and 17 to go! Real Salt Lake has defied all the pundit predictions for 2022, nearly all of them had RSL at the bottom of the West, or at best missing out on the playoffs. It’s not hard to see why, out of all 28 teams in the league we had the lowest total salary budget, finally got new owners late in the off-season, and had no DP’s on the roster.

Picking RSL to fail was the logical choice. Except there was that storybook run in the playoffs... There’s no way that could continue! Oops. Of course we must take this with a grain of salt. Due to the imbalance in MLS scheduling, not all teams have played 17 games. Some of those teams with games in hand could knock RSL down in the standings.

Projected Points

(based on home PPG + away PPG)

Projected Points TEAM Curr. Pts Home played HPPG Away played APPG H Games left H. Proj. Pts A Games left A. Proj. Pts Proj. Total TEAM Curr. Pts Home played HPPG Away played APPG H Games left H. Proj. Pts A Games left A. Proj. Pts Proj. Total Los Angeles FC 33 9 2.22 7 1.86 8 18 10 19 70 Philadelphia Union 29 9 1.89 7 1.71 8 15 10 17 61 Austin FC 28 8 1.88 8 1.63 9 17 9 15 60 Real Salt Lake 29 8 2.5 9 1 9 23 8 8 60 New York FC 27 9 2.22 6 1.17 8 18 11 13 58 FC Dallas 26 8 2 8 1.25 9 18 9 11 55 LA Galaxy 24 8 1.63 7 1.57 9 15 10 16 55 Montreal Impact 26 8 1.88 8 1.38 9 17 9 12 55 Nashville FC 26 6 1.5 11 1.55 11 17 6 9 52 NY Red Bulls 26 8 1.25 9 1.78 9 11 8 14 51 Orlando SC 25 8 1.5 9 1.44 9 14 8 12 51 Seattle Sounders 23 8 2 7 1 9 18 10 10 51 FC Cincinnati 23 7 1.29 9 1.56 10 13 8 12 48 NE Revolution 24 9 1.67 8 1.13 8 13 9 10 47 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 8 1.88 9 0.67 9 17 8 5 43 Houston Dynamo 21 9 1.67 7 0.86 8 13 10 9 43 Atlanta United 19 8 1.88 7 0.57 9 17 10 6 42 Charlotte FC 20 8 2.25 9 0.22 9 20 8 2 42 Inter Miami CF 21 9 1.89 7 0.57 8 15 10 6 42 Columbus Crew 18 7 1.43 8 1 10 14 9 9 41 Colorado Rapids 19 8 2.13 8 0.25 9 19 9 2 40 Portland Timbers 19 8 1.5 9 0.78 9 14 8 6 39 Minnesota United 18 8 1.38 8 0.88 9 12 9 8 38 Toronto FC 18 8 1.88 8 0.38 9 17 9 3 38 San Jose Earthquakes 15 8 1.63 8 0.25 9 15 9 2 32 Sporting Kansas City 16 8 1.38 10 0.5 9 12 7 4 32 Chicago Fire 14 7 1.29 9 0.56 10 13 8 4 31 DC United 14 9 1.11 6 0.67 8 9 11 7 30

For those of you who made Oracle picks at the start of the season, here’s an update!

10 points have already been awarded for those who picked Seattle to win the Champions League, and there are a handful of players still in the running to earn points with the US Open Cup winner. You can track progress at any time on the spreadsheet.

2022 Soapbox Oracle Player Name Points Player Name Points scheelt 10 RSL4LIFE210 10 bmelini 10 Zach Patterson 10 Dave Cheever 10 jcrow 10 Man in the Middle 10 Stu Pedasol 10 15to32 10 12RMENDEZ 10 I8sumchicken 10 Jet 10 SniperSpida677 10 Dwillievan 10 Sly 10 himysam 10 Jared Nethery 10 T-PAIN 10 mark up! 10 ScooterPie27 10 KBaer14 10 KnottyFox 10 TroutHead 10 VAR got it wrong 10 Hollywood_17 10 Chris Johanson 10 Andrew K 10 Durodo 10 Jdub 10 Kreg 0 Eli Allen 0 keel 0 Brandon.Wilde.9 0 Thomas W 0 Ryan S 0 Moose 0 NOFC 0 Its_M3_B3nny 0 Coffee Sludge 0 Zzyzx 0 1OldDude 0 Pup 0 PocoJoe 0 Kolten Yorgason 0 svenwheeler 0 Seawolf 0 Mr. Pepper 0 Mateo 0

Links to both the updated projected points and Oracle standings will be available every week on the Royal Roundup.