Grab Bag: Projected points and Oracle standings

17 games down and 17 to go! Real Salt Lake has defied all the pundit predictions for 2022, nearly all of them had RSL at the bottom of the West, or at best missing out on the playoffs. It’s not hard to see why, out of all 28 teams in the league we had the lowest total salary budget, finally got new owners late in the off-season, and had no DP’s on the roster.
Picking RSL to fail was the logical choice. Except there was that storybook run in the playoffs... There’s no way that could continue! Oops. Of course we must take this with a grain of salt. Due to the imbalance in MLS scheduling, not all teams have played 17 games. Some of those teams with games in hand could knock RSL down in the standings.
Projected Points
(based on home PPG + away PPG)
Projected Points
|TEAM
|Curr. Pts
|Home played
|HPPG
|Away played
|APPG
|H Games left
|H. Proj. Pts
|A Games left
|A. Proj. Pts
|Proj. Total
|Los Angeles FC
|33
|9
|2.22
|7
|1.86
|8
|18
|10
|19
|70
|Philadelphia Union
|29
|9
|1.89
|7
|1.71
|8
|15
|10
|17
|61
|Austin FC
|28
|8
|1.88
|8
|1.63
|9
|17
|9
|15
|60
|Real Salt Lake
|29
|8
|2.5
|9
|1
|9
|23
|8
|8
|60
|New York FC
|27
|9
|2.22
|6
|1.17
|8
|18
|11
|13
|58
|FC Dallas
|26
|8
|2
|8
|1.25
|9
|18
|9
|11
|55
|LA Galaxy
|24
|8
|1.63
|7
|1.57
|9
|15
|10
|16
|55
|Montreal Impact
|26
|8
|1.88
|8
|1.38
|9
|17
|9
|12
|55
|Nashville FC
|26
|6
|1.5
|11
|1.55
|11
|17
|6
|9
|52
|NY Red Bulls
|26
|8
|1.25
|9
|1.78
|9
|11
|8
|14
|51
|Orlando SC
|25
|8
|1.5
|9
|1.44
|9
|14
|8
|12
|51
|Seattle Sounders
|23
|8
|2
|7
|1
|9
|18
|10
|10
|51
|FC Cincinnati
|23
|7
|1.29
|9
|1.56
|10
|13
|8
|12
|48
|NE Revolution
|24
|9
|1.67
|8
|1.13
|8
|13
|9
|10
|47
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|21
|8
|1.88
|9
|0.67
|9
|17
|8
|5
|43
|Houston Dynamo
|21
|9
|1.67
|7
|0.86
|8
|13
|10
|9
|43
|Atlanta United
|19
|8
|1.88
|7
|0.57
|9
|17
|10
|6
|42
|Charlotte FC
|20
|8
|2.25
|9
|0.22
|9
|20
|8
|2
|42
|Inter Miami CF
|21
|9
|1.89
|7
|0.57
|8
|15
|10
|6
|42
|Columbus Crew
|18
|7
|1.43
|8
|1
|10
|14
|9
|9
|41
|Colorado Rapids
|19
|8
|2.13
|8
|0.25
|9
|19
|9
|2
|40
|Portland Timbers
|19
|8
|1.5
|9
|0.78
|9
|14
|8
|6
|39
|Minnesota United
|18
|8
|1.38
|8
|0.88
|9
|12
|9
|8
|38
|Toronto FC
|18
|8
|1.88
|8
|0.38
|9
|17
|9
|3
|38
|San Jose Earthquakes
|15
|8
|1.63
|8
|0.25
|9
|15
|9
|2
|32
|Sporting Kansas City
|16
|8
|1.38
|10
|0.5
|9
|12
|7
|4
|32
|Chicago Fire
|14
|7
|1.29
|9
|0.56
|10
|13
|8
|4
|31
|DC United
|14
|9
|1.11
|6
|0.67
|8
|9
|11
|7
|30
For those of you who made Oracle picks at the start of the season, here’s an update!
10 points have already been awarded for those who picked Seattle to win the Champions League, and there are a handful of players still in the running to earn points with the US Open Cup winner. You can track progress at any time on the spreadsheet.
2022 Soapbox Oracle
|Player Name
|Points
|Player Name
|Points
|scheelt
|10
|RSL4LIFE210
|10
|bmelini
|10
|Zach Patterson
|10
|Dave Cheever
|10
|jcrow
|10
|Man in the Middle
|10
|Stu Pedasol
|10
|15to32
|10
|12RMENDEZ
|10
|I8sumchicken
|10
|Jet
|10
|SniperSpida677
|10
|Dwillievan
|10
|Sly
|10
|himysam
|10
|Jared Nethery
|10
|T-PAIN
|10
|mark up!
|10
|ScooterPie27
|10
|KBaer14
|10
|KnottyFox
|10
|TroutHead
|10
|VAR got it wrong
|10
|Hollywood_17
|10
|Chris Johanson
|10
|Andrew K
|10
|Durodo
|10
|Jdub
|10
|Kreg
|0
|Eli Allen
|0
|keel
|0
|Brandon.Wilde.9
|0
|Thomas W
|0
|Ryan S
|0
|Moose
|0
|NOFC
|0
|Its_M3_B3nny
|0
|Coffee Sludge
|0
|Zzyzx
|0
|1OldDude
|0
|Pup
|0
|PocoJoe
|0
|Kolten Yorgason
|0
|svenwheeler
|0
|Seawolf
|0
|Mr. Pepper
|0
|Mateo
|0
Links to both the updated projected points and Oracle standings will be available every week on the Royal Roundup.
