Royal Roundup: LAFC sign Euro star Gareth Bale

Yet another European superstar is heading to MLS with LAFC signing Gareth Bale. Bale is signing on a free transfer after being out of contract with Real Madrid. The deal is for the remainder of 2022, with an option for 2023. It was further announced on Sunday that Carlos Vela has re-signed through 2023.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[MLS] The MLS disciplinary committee has fined RSL asst. coach Brett Jacobs an undisclosed amount for “inappropriate language” during the RSLvSJE match.

[90M] Bobby Wood out for 2-3 months after adductor surgery.

[RSL] Real Monarchs lose 2-0 on the road vs St. Louis City 2.

[RSL][MR][ESPN] Recap: RSL 0, Columbus Crew 0.

[RSL] The U-15 academy team advanced to the MLS Next quarterfinal with a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[WST] MLS won’t be the same without it’s colorful local broadcasters.

[USL][SSD] Indy Eleven in USL-C has purchased 20 acres near downtown for a stadium.

[Goal] The 21 best signings in MLS (according to website editors...).

[SSD] Houston Dynamo / Dash owners announce stadium upgrade plans.

[WST] Success for Apple TV’s MLS deal will hinge on pricing plans.

[AP] Tobin Heath has been traded to OL Reign from Racing Louisville for allocation money and a draft pick.

[AP] Angel City’s Christen Press out for an indefinite period due to a torn ACL.

USA

[CBS][FRS] The USWNT beat Columbia 3-0 Saturday with Sophia Smith scoring a brace.

[FRS] The USMNT U-20’s advanced to the quarterfinals of Concacaf’s U-20 tournament with a 5-0 win over Nicaragua.

[NBC] Who should start for the USMNT in the World Cup?

INTERNATIONAL